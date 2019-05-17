Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review

Fujifilm's smaller, lighter and more affordable alternative to the XF16mm F1.4 R WR has arrived. Michael Topham offers his verdict

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR

Product:

Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£349.00
TAGS:

Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Autofocus

Whereas the XF 16mm F1.4 R WR relies on a coreless DC motor to drive autofocus, this newer lens has an inner focusing system driven by a stepping motor. Focusing between near and far subjects revealed that it goes about its business of focusing quietly, albeit not totally silent.

Switching back and forth between the XF16mm F2.8 R WR and XF 16mm F1.4 R WR highlighted that this new optic is the quieter of the two, but unless you’re shooting where there’s no ambient sound, you’re unlikely to notice this.

Fujinon XF16mm f/2.8 R WR

The focus ring can’t be snapped back to enter manual focus like the XF16mm f/1.4 R WR

In terms of accuracy, as we’ve come to expect from mirrorless systems that determine correct focus using the imaging sensor, there’s nothing to complain about. When shooting wide open at f/2.8, it’s good to get into the habit of selecting the smallest AF point possible to ensure you nail the focus precisely where you want it.

  1. 1. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Introduction
  2. 2. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Features
  3. 3. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR: Build & Handling
  4. 4. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Autofocus
  5. 5. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Image Quality
  6. 6. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Resolution, shading and curvilinear distortion
  7. 7. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Verdict
Page 4 of 7 - Show Full List