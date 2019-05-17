Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Autofocus

Whereas the XF 16mm F1.4 R WR relies on a coreless DC motor to drive autofocus, this newer lens has an inner focusing system driven by a stepping motor. Focusing between near and far subjects revealed that it goes about its business of focusing quietly, albeit not totally silent.

Switching back and forth between the XF16mm F2.8 R WR and XF 16mm F1.4 R WR highlighted that this new optic is the quieter of the two, but unless you’re shooting where there’s no ambient sound, you’re unlikely to notice this.

In terms of accuracy, as we’ve come to expect from mirrorless systems that determine correct focus using the imaging sensor, there’s nothing to complain about. When shooting wide open at f/2.8, it’s good to get into the habit of selecting the smallest AF point possible to ensure you nail the focus precisely where you want it.