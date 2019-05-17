Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Introduction

Users of Fujifilm X-series cameras are well catered for when it comes to lenses, with no fewer than 16 prime lenses and 11 zoom lenses covering focal lengths from 8mm right through to 400mm. The company’s lens roadmap is frequently updated and gives us a good clue as to what we can expect to see next and when.

Those who’ve studied the lens roadmap will know we’re going to have to wait until next year before the XF33mm F1 arrives, but in the meantime there’s the XF16mm F2.8 R WR and XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR to get excited about.

The optic we’re looking at here is Fujifilm’s second 16mm prime lens, the first being the sublime XF16mm F1.4 R WR. Just as we’ve seen before with lenses like the XF23mm F2 R WR and XF35mm F2 R WR, the XF16mm F2.8 R WR is designed to be a more compact and affordable alternative to the company’s faster, larger and more expensive f/1.2 and f/1.4 primes.

Those who desire a fixed focal length lens that’s equivalent to 24mm in 35mm terms and like the sound of saving £470 over the XF16mm F1.4 R WR (£818) are bound to be intrigued by this latest X-mount arrival.