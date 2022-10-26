Sony Alpha A7R V review: hands-on first look

Andy Westlake takes a first look at what's new in Sony’s updated high-resolution full-frame flagship

Sony Alpha A7R V at a glance:

£4,000 body-only

61MP full-frame sensor

693-point autofocus

AI subject recognition

ISO 100-32,000 (standard)

10fps shooting

8K 24fps video

Since the original Alpha 7R appeared in 2013, Sony’s ‘R’ series cameras have established a resolution benchmark for full-frame mirrorless, making them popular with landscape and studio photographers for whom capturing the maximum detail is paramount. Despite being over three years old, the current A7R IV is still unsurpassed in this respect, thanks to its superb 61MP sensor. But the firm isn’t known for resting on its laurels, so now we have a new version. The new Sony Alpha A7R V employs the same sensor as its predecessor but gains enhanced subject detection AF, powered by a new AI processing unit.

The new camera also boasts a host of body design and interface improvements inherited from recent Alpha 7 models such as the Alpha 7S III and Alpha 7 IV. The Sony A7R V is due to go on sale in mid-November for £4,000 body-only.

Sony Alpha A7R V: Key points

61MP sensor: The A7R V is built around the same superb sensor as its predecessor

The A7R V is built around the same superb sensor as its predecessor Multi-angle screen: Sony’s 4-axis LCD combines an up/down tilting mechanism with a fully articulating side hinge

Sony’s 4-axis LCD combines an up/down tilting mechanism with a fully articulating side hinge Large, detailed viewfinder: The A7R V inherits the superb 9.44m-dot, 0.9x magnification EVF previously used by the Alpha 7S III and Alpha 1

The A7R V inherits the superb 9.44m-dot, 0.9x magnification EVF previously used by the Alpha 7S III and Alpha 1 Up-rated stabilisation: Significantly enhanced 5-axis in-body stabilisation is now rated for up to 8 stops shake reduction – up from 5.5 stops

Significantly enhanced 5-axis in-body stabilisation is now rated for up to 8 stops shake reduction – up from 5.5 stops AI Processor: A new AI processing unit enables Sony’s most sophisticated subject recognition autofocus yet

Sony Alpha A7R V: New features

First up on the list of new features is the AI-based subject detection. This is now capable of recognising a wider range of subjects, adding cars, trains, airplanes and insects to the existing list of humans, animals and birds. Sony also claims that the camera can understand subjects in much more detail than before. For example, it can recognise animal heads and bodies as well as eyes, and boasts human ‘pose estimation’, which is used to help ensure the camera holds focus on the most important part of the subject. This is all backed up by an autofocus system that boasts a larger number of focus points than its predecessor, at 693 compared to 567, and which also covers more of the frame (79% vs 74%).

The new AI processing unit isn’t just used for autofocusing, however. According to Sony, it also helps deliver improved auto white balance, for example in shaded scenes which can be prone to blue colour casts. Autoexposure is also said to be improved, along with colour rendition and skin tones in particular.

Sony says it has dramatically improved the camera’s in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), which is now rated for up to 8 stops of shake reduction in CIPA standard tests, compared to the 5.5 stops previously. As before, the A7R V can use its IBIS mechanism to create 240MP images from 16 tripod-mounted exposures, with the sensor shifted fractionally between each. But in a welcome, if long overdue, move Sony claims its Imaging Edge Desktop software can now detect and compensate for image elements which move between frames.

One disadvantage of the A7R IV’s 61MP resolution was always the associated storage and processing overheads. To address this, Sony has provided a wider range of image recording options, including lossless raw compression which reduces file sizes by 20%-50% with no drop in quality. You also get the option to record raw files at two lower resolutions, 26MP and 15MP, which should make the A7R V much better suited to more casual photography.

While the maximum drive speed is still 10 frames per second, the camera should now shoot more frames in a burst: 88 uncompressed raw + JPEG, or 184 compressed raw + JPEG. But this will doubtless be contingent on the storage media used, with both card slots now accepting CFexpress Type A, alongside UHS-II SD.

Other new features include an “Anti-flicker TV scan” function, that can automatically fine-tune the shutter speed to avoid colour banding effects when shooting under fluorescent or LED lighting. There’s an option to close the shutter when the camera is switched off, to help keep dust off the sensor.

Sony also says it’s listened to landscape photographers by including a bulb timer option in the menu for shooting long exposures with ND filters, although simply adding longer timed shutter speeds would surely have been the better solution.

There’s also a significant boost to the A7R V’s video credentials. It’s now capable of 8K recording at 24/25fps and 4K at 50/60fps, although both come with a 1.2x crop. Using the full sensor width, it can shoot in 4K at up to 30fps. The camera outputs 10-bit 4:2:2 colour, includes Sony’s S-Cinetone profile, and boasts focus breathing compensation, which maintains a constant angle of view as focus is pulled from one subject to another.

Additional pro connectivity options include tethered shooting to a PC using the firm’s Imaging Edge Desktop software, either via a 5 GHz Wi-Fi or 10Gbps USB-C connection. Files can be transferred to an FTP server through Wi-Fi, USB, or a USB-tethered smartphone. You can even wire the camera to your computer and use it as a 4K webcam without installing any additional software, should you wish.

Sony Alpha A7R V: Design updates

Unsurprisingly, the Sony Alpha A7R V looks very much like its predecessor, and indeed all the firm’s other recent full-frame models. However, it gains a host of body design and interface updates. From the A7S III, you get a huge 9.44m-dot electronic viewfinder with 0.9x magnification, and Sony’s much-improved menu system and comprehensive touch interface.

From the A7 IV, there’s a revised control layout, with the dedicated exposure compensation dial being replaced by an unmarked dial whose function can be re-assigned by the user. A switch beneath the mode dial selects between video and photo shooting, while the video record button moves to the top plate, making it easier to reach.

One totally new feature, for Sony at least, is the design of the articulated rear screen. This takes the up/down tilting design previously used on the A7R IV and adds a side-hinged fully articulating mechanism, much like the Panasonic Lumix GH6 and S1H. In principle, it combines the discreet shooting offered by a tilting screen with the increased compositional flexibility of the articulated type.

Sony Alpha A7R V: Hands-on First Impressions

From a couple of hours hands-on with the Sony Alpha 7R V prior to its official launch, it feels like a significant update. It may not promise any real boost in image quality, but it brings considerable improvements in terms of usability. We’ll need more time to assess its new subject recognition system and improved IBIS, but the benefits of the huge viewfinder, more flexible screen design, and updated interface are immediately apparent.

The A7R IV was starting to feel slightly dated, but these changes bring the A7R V right back to the front of the pack. It’s due to go on sale from mid-November, and can’t wait to get our hands on it properly for a full review.