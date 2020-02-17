Sigma fp review

It’s the world’s smallest full-frame mirrorless camera by far, but does this mean it’s compromised in real-world use? Andy Westlake takes a detailed look

Sigma fp

  • + Small size and light weight for full-frame
  • + Excellent build quality
  • + Well-designed user interface
  • + Impressive image quality in raw
  • + Great integration of still and video shooting

  • - Handles poorly without an add-on handgrip
  • - Lack of either a viewfinder or tilting screen is awkward for composition
  • - Sluggish touchscreen AF-area selection
  • - No smartphone connectivity
  • - Very limited range of well-matched lenses currently available

Sigma fp review

£1,999.00 (Body Only)
Sigma fp: Image quality

The whole point of full frame is image quality, and the fp’s 24MP back-illuminated sensor delivers this impressively well. Without an optical low-pass filter it records plenty of detail, while keeping noise extremely well under control. I’d be perfectly happy shooting at ISO 1600 without a moment’s hesitation, and up to ISO 12,800 if necessary.

Sigma fp, Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN, 1/100sec at f/2.8, ISO 16,000

Perhaps the biggest limitation on the fp’s image quality is its fully electronic shutter, which can give motion distortion and banding artefacts in some situations.

Sigma fp: Resolution

At low sensitivity settings, the fp cleanly renders every bit of the 4000 lines per picture height (l/ph) that its sensor is theoretically capable of delivering. Noise only starts to have any real impact at ISO 1600, at which point resolution drops to 3600 l/ph. Files stay remarkably clean at higher settings, and even at ISO 25,600, the sensor delivers an impressive 3,200 l/ph, Remarkably, even at the top ISO 102,400 option, resolution still surpasses 3000 l/ph. Using the 100% crops below taken from our resolution chart test shots, multiply the numbers beneath the lines by 200 to calculate the resolution in lines per picture height.

Sigma fp, resolution, ISO 6, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, resolution, ISO 100, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, resolution, ISO 400, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, resolution, ISO 1600, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, resolution, ISO 6400, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, resolution, ISO 12,800, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, resolution, ISO 25,600, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, resolution, ISO 51,200, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, resolution, ISO 102,400, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

Sigma fp: Diorama

Wonderfully crisp, clean images are seen at ISO 100, with no hint of noise. Indeed there’s no immediately visible benefit to shooting at the low composite settings; instead they’re all about the ability to capture noise-free detail right down into the deepest shadows. Image quality also holds up impressively at ISO 1600, with just the slightest hint of noise creeping into files when viewed close-up onscreen. Detail and colour saturation continue to hold up well to ISO 12,800, but beyond this things take a turn for the worse. I’d use ISO 25,600 at a push, but avoid the higher extended settings due to faded, broad-brush colour and the lack of shadow detail.

Sigma fp, ISO and noise, ISO 6, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, ISO and noise, ISO 100, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, ISO and noise, ISO 400, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, ISO and noise, ISO 1600, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, ISO and noise, ISO 6400, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, ISO and noise, ISO 12,800, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, ISO and noise, ISO 25,600, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, ISO and noise, ISO 51,200, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

 

Sigma fp, ISO and noise, ISO 102,400, raw + Adobe Camera Raw

Sigma fp: Verdict

On the simplest level, the Sigma fp is a straightforward camera to assess. If you demand full-frame image quality and interchangeable lenses in the smallest possible package, this is it. As long as you can live with the fixed screen and lack of a viewfinder, it’ll do the job and deliver excellent images. Indeed with the 45mm f/2.8 lens onboard, it’s a fine little camera that’s a lot of fun to shoot with. But it’s less successful when paired with larger lenses, so desperately needs more small primes of the same ilk to realise its full potential, perhaps a 28mm and a 90mm. Thankfully Sigma is a firm that fundamentally understands photography, so you can bet your bottom dollar it’s working on such lenses right now.

Sigma fp

The Sigma fp works nicely with the 45mm f/2.8, but needs more similarly-small lenses

The bigger question, though, is whether it’s worth sacrificing so much for the size reduction compared to more mainstream models such as the Sony Alpha 7 III or Nikon Z 6. These boast built-in viewfinders, tilting screens, faster, more sophisticated AF systems, in-body image stabilisation, and better handling with a wider range of lenses, all for less money than the fp. Alternatively if size is crucial, a small APS-C camera like the Fujifilm X-T30 might be a better option, coupled with some compact primes. For most photographers either of these options would probably make more sense; the fp is something of a niche choice.

Sigma fp, Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DB, 1/1600sec at f/2.8, ISO 100

That said, Sigma has to be applauded for not only trying something different, but also making a first-generation product that realises its concept very well. I’m sure we’ll see the camera’s best new ideas, such as composite low ISO settings and the ability to record directly to SSD, widely copied in the near future. Personally, I really wish the fp had a tilting LCD and some kind of finger grip, but hopefully those will come on a successor model. Even so, it’s an impressive first effort at full-frame from Sigma with its own unique charms.

 

Sigma fp: Specifications

Sigma fp

Details

Sensor:24.6MP CMOS, 35.9mm x 23.9mm
Output size :6000 x 4000
Focal length mag :1x
Lens mount :Leica L
Shutter speeds :30-1/8000sec
Sensitivity (standard):ISO 100-25,600
Sensitivity (extended):ISO 6-102,400
Exposure modes :PASM
Metering:Evaluative, spot, average
Exposure comp :+/-5 EV in 0.3 EV steps
Continuous shooting :18fps
Screen:3.2in, 2.1m-dot touchscreen
Viewfinder:None
AF points:49
Video:4K (3840 x 2160), 30p
External mic:3.5mm stereo
Memory card:SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS-II); USB 3.0 SSD
Power:BP-51 Li-ion
Battery life:Not specified
Dimensions:112.6 x 69.9 x 45.3mm
Weight:422g
