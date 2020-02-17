Sigma fp review

Sigma fp: Image quality

The whole point of full frame is image quality, and the fp’s 24MP back-illuminated sensor delivers this impressively well. Without an optical low-pass filter it records plenty of detail, while keeping noise extremely well under control. I’d be perfectly happy shooting at ISO 1600 without a moment’s hesitation, and up to ISO 12,800 if necessary.

Perhaps the biggest limitation on the fp’s image quality is its fully electronic shutter, which can give motion distortion and banding artefacts in some situations.

Sigma fp: Resolution

At low sensitivity settings, the fp cleanly renders every bit of the 4000 lines per picture height (l/ph) that its sensor is theoretically capable of delivering. Noise only starts to have any real impact at ISO 1600, at which point resolution drops to 3600 l/ph. Files stay remarkably clean at higher settings, and even at ISO 25,600, the sensor delivers an impressive 3,200 l/ph, Remarkably, even at the top ISO 102,400 option, resolution still surpasses 3000 l/ph. Using the 100% crops below taken from our resolution chart test shots, multiply the numbers beneath the lines by 200 to calculate the resolution in lines per picture height.

Sigma fp: Diorama

Wonderfully crisp, clean images are seen at ISO 100, with no hint of noise. Indeed there’s no immediately visible benefit to shooting at the low composite settings; instead they’re all about the ability to capture noise-free detail right down into the deepest shadows. Image quality also holds up impressively at ISO 1600, with just the slightest hint of noise creeping into files when viewed close-up onscreen. Detail and colour saturation continue to hold up well to ISO 12,800, but beyond this things take a turn for the worse. I’d use ISO 25,600 at a push, but avoid the higher extended settings due to faded, broad-brush colour and the lack of shadow detail.

Sigma fp: Verdict

On the simplest level, the Sigma fp is a straightforward camera to assess. If you demand full-frame image quality and interchangeable lenses in the smallest possible package, this is it. As long as you can live with the fixed screen and lack of a viewfinder, it’ll do the job and deliver excellent images. Indeed with the 45mm f/2.8 lens onboard, it’s a fine little camera that’s a lot of fun to shoot with. But it’s less successful when paired with larger lenses, so desperately needs more small primes of the same ilk to realise its full potential, perhaps a 28mm and a 90mm. Thankfully Sigma is a firm that fundamentally understands photography, so you can bet your bottom dollar it’s working on such lenses right now.

The bigger question, though, is whether it’s worth sacrificing so much for the size reduction compared to more mainstream models such as the Sony Alpha 7 III or Nikon Z 6. These boast built-in viewfinders, tilting screens, faster, more sophisticated AF systems, in-body image stabilisation, and better handling with a wider range of lenses, all for less money than the fp. Alternatively if size is crucial, a small APS-C camera like the Fujifilm X-T30 might be a better option, coupled with some compact primes. For most photographers either of these options would probably make more sense; the fp is something of a niche choice.

That said, Sigma has to be applauded for not only trying something different, but also making a first-generation product that realises its concept very well. I’m sure we’ll see the camera’s best new ideas, such as composite low ISO settings and the ability to record directly to SSD, widely copied in the near future. Personally, I really wish the fp had a tilting LCD and some kind of finger grip, but hopefully those will come on a successor model. Even so, it’s an impressive first effort at full-frame from Sigma with its own unique charms.

Sigma fp: Specifications