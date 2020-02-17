Sigma fp review

Sigma fp: Viewfinder and screen

Another drawback becomes apparent when it comes to composing your images. With just a fixed rear screen, you’re forced to hold the camera out in front of you to take pictures, smartphone style. But with the fp being much heavier than a smartphone or conventional compact, it’s not a particularly stable pose, and this is exacerbated further if you fit a large lens. It’s a camera that’s crying out for a tilting LCD.

Thankfully the screen itself is excellent: at 2.1-million-dots it’s sharp and detailed, and bright enough to see clearly outdoors in daylight. It previews colour and exposure, and you can overlay useful information such as gridlines, an electronic level, a live histogram and zebra pattern overexposure warning. Pressing a small button beneath the LCD allows you to cycle through up to four display modes with user-definable levels of information. But one disappointing quirk is that, as with its L-mount cousin the Leica SL2, there’s no apparent way to preview depth of field.

If you really want to shoot with the camera at eye level, Sigma offers the LVF-11 LCD View Finder accessory for £289. This is a massive hood for the rear screen with a magnifying eyepiece, which attaches via either the BPL-11 baseplate that’s supplied with it, or the large HG-21 handgrip. It gives a huge view that surpasses any built-in electronic viewfinder by far, making it fantastic for fine-tuning focus and composition.

Indeed the magnification is so extreme that you can see the fine dividing lines between the LCD panel’s pixels. But it also makes the onscreen graphics look clunky and obtrusive (and the levels display in particular), which is compounded by the fact that the button for switching through display modes for a cleaner view becomes awkward to reach when you’re shooting at eye level.

The LVF-11’s biggest drawback, though, is that it has the unfortunate effect of turning the world’s smallest full-frame camera into one of the world’s bulkiest. It’s also impossible to remove quickly or hinge away from the screen, so you’re obliged to use it all the time, including for reviewing images, changing settings and navigating menus. This also means that it blocks any possibility of using the touchscreen, which forces you into using that tortuous method of selecting the AF-area. So if you really want to shoot using a viewfinder, you’d be better off buying a camera that’s got one built in.

Sigma fp: Autofocus

With the fp relying on contrast detection for AF, it’s never going to be the best choice for fast-moving action. But with static, or only slowly moving subjects it generally works just as well as we’d expect from a modern camera. It’s rapid, silent and inherently accurate, and has no problems focusing accurately on off-centre subjects with large-aperture lenses. In low light it perhaps has a greater tendency to hunt than its peers, but that can often be fixed by switching to a larger focus area.

Moving subjects pose more of a challenge. If you set the camera to AF-S and face detection, it’ll make a decent attempt to keep your subject in focus as they move, but not surprisingly, you can’t expect to get the same speed and hit-rate as you’d get from a high-end phase-detection system like that on the Sony Alpha 7 III. Having said that, the fp’s form factor lends itself far more to casual, across-the-table social shooting than anything that looks like action photography, and for this purpose it’ll do fine.

If you prefer to focus manually, the fp has some neat tricks up its sleeve. When using a native lens, turning the manual focus ring activates a detailed ‘picture-in-picture’ magnified view for accurate focusing. Focus peaking is also available, in a choice of colours, and the camera can display either a basic distance scale or the current focus distance.

With an adapted lens, pressing the button in the centre of the rear dial toggles magnified view, which is temporarily dismissed by a half-press of the shutter button for clearer composition. It all works very well, making the fp a fine vehicle for using small manual-focus primes.

Sigma fp: Performance

Previous Sigma models have tended to suffer from obvious operational flaws of one sort or another, but with the fp, the firm has created a camera that generally works very well. It does take noticeably longer than its peers to turn on when you flick the power switch, at about two seconds, and this will irritate those wishing to use it for quick grab shots.

But once it’s up and running, the fp responds snappily to the controls, and doesn’t often leave you waiting while it goes about its business. The only exception is when using composite low ISO settings, which tie up the camera for up to six seconds while they’re processed and stored. But given that you’ll probably be using them with slow, considered shooting on a tripod, that’s an acceptable price to play given the incredible clean files created. The example below was exposed for the highlights and has had huge shadow adjustments in raw processing, but shows no visible noise.

The fp isn’t the best choice if you wish the shoot and use JPEGs easily. Its metering is distinctly cautious, often giving underexposed images, and its auto white balance frequently veers towards the cool side. Its default Standard colour palette is also somewhat neutral and uninspiring, and as a result, its JPEGs often look dull and muddy. If you want attractive files directly from the camera, you’d be better off looking into cameras from the likes of Canon, Fujifilm or Olympus.

Raw files are, however, a different matter, and on the whole every bit as good as those from larger cameras with 24MP full-frame sensors, given a little bit of work in your favourite raw converter. There’s lots of fine detail thanks to the lack of a low-pass filter, dynamic range is excellent at low ISOs, and you can easily lift the shadows by three or four stops without any problem. Likewise, noise is kept impressively under control at high ISOs. The conservative metering also means that you rarely end up highlight detail being irretrievably lost.

It’s worth noting that the fp’s battery life is nothing to write home about. Even obsessively managing the power, and switching the camera off whenever I wasn’t using it, I struggled to get 200 shots from a single charge. So if you tend to take a lot of pictures in a session, it’s best to make sure you have a spare or two, and maybe carry a powerbank to top up while you’re not shooting.