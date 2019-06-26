Panasonic’s general-purpose full-frame mirrorless camera is very capable, says Andy Westlake, but bulkier and slightly less refined than its competitors
Panasonic Lumix S1 review
Details
Sensor:24.2MP CMOS, 35.6 x 23.8mm
Output size:6000 x 4000
Lens mount:Leica L
Shutter speeds:1/8000sec-60sec + B
Sensitivity (standard):ISO 100-51,200
Sensitivity (extended):ISO 50-204,800
Exposure modes:PASM, iAuto, Movie
Metering:Multi / centre-weighted / spot / highlight-weighted
Exposure comp:+/-5EV in 0.3EV steps
Continuous shooting:9 fps (AFS), 6fps (AFC)
Screen:2.1m-dot 3-way tilt LCD touchscreen
Viewfinder:5.76m-dot OLED, 0.78x magnification
AF points:225
Video:3840 x 2160, 60p, 150Mbps
External mic:3.5mm stereo
Memory card:1x XQD, 1x SD / SDHC / SDXC
Power:DMW-BLJ31 Li-ion
Battery life:ca 400 shots per charge
Dimensions:148.9 x 110 x 96.7mm
Weight:1021g