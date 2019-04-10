Olympus OM-D E-M1X review

Olympus OM-D E-M1X: Viewfinder and screen

As usual for an OM-D, the E-M1X sports a centrally mounted viewfinder above an articulated touchscreen. The EVF is huge, offering 0.83x magnification, but the choice of a 2.36-million-dot panel is surprising given that its competitors now all use 3.7-million-dot units at least. The firm’s explanation is that this aids driving the finder at 120 frames per second for lag-free action shooting, however the relative lack of crispness is clearly visible.

Having said that, the viewfinder is still very good, giving an accurate preview of colour, exposure and depth-of-field. You can display plenty of useful information, including a live histogram, electronic levels, and highlight and shadow clipping warnings. It’s possible to choose whether exposure data is overlaid on the preview image, or displayed below to give a cleaner view.

One real advantage of the E-M1X over its competitors is its fully articulated LCD, which makes it much easier to shoot at unusual angles in both portrait and landscape formats. Touchscreen functionality is relatively limited, but includes the most important options including focus point selection, operation of the onscreen control panel, and image browsing in playback. One strange omission is the lack of a top-plate LCD status panel, as seen on an increasing number of high-end mirrorless models, especially as there’s a blank space where one could fit rather neatly.