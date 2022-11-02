Fujifilm X-T5 review: hands-on first look

The latest model in Fujifilm’s popular X-T line gains a 40MP sensor and subject detection AF. Andy Westlake offers an initial assessment

Fujifilm X-T5 at a glance

£1699 body-only; £2049 with 18-55mm F2.8-4; £2149 with 16-80mm F4

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (ISO 64-51,200 extended)

15fps shooting (20fps with electronic shutter / 1.3x crop)

6.2K 30p and 4K 60p video recording

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification

3in, 1.84m-dot 3-way tilt LCD

Available in silver or black

Few cameras have captured the imagination of photographers quite like Fujifilm’s premium X-T models. Ever since the original X-T1 appeared back in 2014, they’ve found favour due to their compact size, robust weather-sealed construction, and traditional analogue control dials. Some users were, perhaps, less enamoured by the X-T4, which adopted a stills/video hybrid approach, including the use of a fully articulated screen. But having revitalised the pro-spec hybrid X-H line earlier this year, Fujifilm has been free to re-focus the latest model. As a result, the new Fujifilm X-T5 returns to its roots as a camera designed primarily for stills photographers.

In essence, the X-T5 takes most of the photographic features of the excellent Fujifilm X-H2 and repackages them into a smaller, more affordable body. However, thinking of it as a stripped back X-H2 doesn’t quite do it justice, as it’s a considerable advance over the X-T4. Most obviously, it gains a significant boost in resolution thanks to its 40.2MP sensor. Other major advances include subject detection autofocus – 2022’s must-have feature – and 6K video recording at 30 fps, albeit with a 1.23x crop.

Fujifilm X-T5: Four key points

Photo focused: In contrast to the hybrid X-H series, the X-T5 is aimed squarely at serious stills photographers

In contrast to the hybrid X-H series, the X-T5 is aimed squarely at serious stills photographers Sensor: The X-T5 gains the same 40MP sensor as we saw in the X-H2, which is the highest resolution available in the APS-C format

The X-T5 gains the same 40MP sensor as we saw in the X-H2, which is the highest resolution available in the APS-C format Screen: Fujifilm’s excellent 3-way tilting LCD makes a return, in place of the X-T4’s side-hinged fully articulated unit

Fujifilm’s excellent 3-way tilting LCD makes a return, in place of the X-T4’s side-hinged fully articulated unit Compact: Fujifilm has trimmed back the body dimensions much closer to those of the original X-T1

Fujifilm X-T5 – Features

Let’s examine the X-T5’s photographic features in more detail. Its 40MP sensor is paired with the firm’s latest X-Processor 5 and provides a standard sensitivity range of ISO 125-12,800, which is expandable to ISO 64-51,200. In the unlikely event that this resolution is insufficient, there’s also a 160MP pixel-shift multi-shot mode. However, the camera must be mounted on a tripod, and the high-res composite image generated on a computer after the event.

Continuous shooting is available at 15 frames per second using the mechanical shutter, or 20fps using the electronic shutter with a 1.29x crop (giving 24MP images). The latter also offers super-fast shutter speeds up to 1/180,000sec. One concession to the X-T5’s lower price, though, is a much smaller buffer than the X-H2’s: just 19 frames at 40MP and 15fps, and only a few more at slower speeds.

Also inherited from the X-H2 is the autofocus system, which now boasts AI subject detection for focusing specifically on certain kinds of subjects. It’s capable of recognising animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, airplanes and trains, homing in on the most important part of the subject as it becomes larger and clearer in the frame. Of course, the camera can also recognise human faces and eyes.

Other updates over the X-T4 include Fujifilm’s latest 5-axis IBIS in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) system, which is now rated for up to 7 stops of shake reduction. Files can now be recorded in the 10-bit HEIF format, although as yet, this has rather limited software support. One thing that doesn’t change is Fujifilm’s excellent in-camera colour processing, with 19 Film Simulation colour modes onboard. But this is now backed up by the firm’s latest AI Auto White Balance algorithm, again inherited form the X-H2.

Files are recorded to dual UHS-II SD card slots – unlike the X-H2, the X-T5 doesn’t support the faster CFexpress format. However, it does use the same NP-W235 Li-ion battery. Thanks to the new processor, it promises extended stamina compared to the X-T4, at 580 shots per charge, or 740 in economy mode.

Fujifilm X-T5 – Video features

Unsurprisingly, one area where the X-T5 lags its hybrid sibling comes with regards to video recording. However, it still gains plenty of advances over the X-T4. It’s capable of recording in 6.2K resolution at 30fps, with 4:2:2 10-bit colour and a 1.23x crop. 4K HQ output is also available at 30fps via 6.2K over-sampling with the same crop, while standard-quality 4K can be output at 60fps from the full sensor width.

Fujifilm’s F-log2 profile is onboard, and capable of recording 13+ stops of dynamic range for colour grading in post-production. What’s more, both ProRes and BlackMagic RAW can be output over HDMI in 6.2K resolution. A 3.5mm stereo microphone socket is built in, while headphones can be attached to the USB-C port via an adapter.

Fujifilm X-T5 – Build and handling

Perhaps the key attraction of Fujifilm’s ‘traditional’ X-T line is its analogue operation, somewhat in the style of an old-fashioned film SLR, with top-plate dials for shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation complemented by aperture rings on most of the firm’s lenses. This makes for a very engaging shooting experience that’s prized by many photographers. And while previously, the cameras have grown slightly larger with each generation, the X-T5 has slimmed back down again, with its dimensions much closer to those of the original X-T1, at 129.5 x 91 x 63.8mm.

Despite the smaller body, the electronic viewfinder maintains the same resolution but offers a slightly larger view, at 3.69 million dots and 0.8x magnification. It’s complemented by a 3in, 1.84m-dot rear LCD, which sees the very welcome return of Fujifilm’s 3-way tilt mechanism. This is perfect for photographers who wish to be able to shoot at high or low angles, but don’t need a forward-facing option for self-shooting.

Fujifilm MHG-XT5 grip

One noteworthy point note compared to the X-H2 is that no vertical shooting grip will be available for the X-T5. However, there will be a matched Fujifilm MHG-XT5 metal extension handgrip. Featuring an Arca Swiss profile for mounting the camera onto a tripod, and a cut-out for easily replacing the battery, it’ll cost £129.

Fujifilm X-T5: First Impressions

We’ve been big fans of Fujifilm’s X-T line since it first appeared, and with the X-T5, it appears to be right back on top form. The latest model brings major advances over the X-T4 in terms of resolution and autofocus, while also seeing a welcome return of the three-way tilt screen and a host of other small improvements. It’s nice to see the leaner body design, too. It’s perhaps a shame that Fujifilm hasn’t seen fit to bring back the metering mode switch in place of the photo / video mode selector that was introduced with the X-T4, but to be honest, that’s a minor gripe.

While all the hype is around full-frame at the moment, the simple fact remains that smaller formats allow you to put together a smaller, lighter and more affordable outfit, with little real-world penalty in terms of image quality. So for serious photographers looking to assemble a mirrorless outfit without breaking their back or the bank, the Fujifilm X-T5 looks like it should be worthy of serious attention. We’re aiming to bring you our full review in a few weeks’ time.

Fujifilm X-T5: Full Specifications