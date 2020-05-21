Fujifilm X-T4 review

Fujifilm X-T4: Verdict

Fujifilm’s X-T series has come a long way from where it began six years ago with the X-T1. The X-T2 was a revelation in terms of autofocus speed and the way it introduced a fantastic three-way tilt screen, while the X-T3 that succeeded it in 2018 took shooting speed and low-light performance to new heights. With each iteration we’ve seen Fujifilm make significant changes to the model before and it’s a similar story with the X-T4 that advances where the X-T3 left off.

The addition of IBIS is significant. It’s incredibly effective at stabilising handheld shots and video footage with OIS and non-OIS lenses, plus it has been implemented without severely affecting the size or weight of the body. From my experience the marginal increase in body size actually improves the handling characteristics of the camera and its deeper grip is particularly welcome when it’s used with larger, heavier lenses.

There’s no denying the X-T4’s vari-angle screen’s is an improvement in terms of the manoeuvrability it offers, however some users will find that it’s not as fast to flip out and wish Fujifilm had kept the previous design that didn’t obstruct access to the ports at the side when shooting from high and low angles.

The control offered by the touch screen and its responsiveness when it gets wet are two other areas where it’s not quite as good as its closest mirrorless rivals. Videographers who frequently monitor audio as they record are also likely to be slightly put off by the fact it doesn’t have a dedicated headphone port like the X-T3.

Minor points aside, the X-T4 is a phenomenally versatile camera. It has the speed and processing power needed to keep up with fast action, it resolves good detail in its files for landscape lovers, provides portrait photographers with brilliant Face/Eye autofocus and is equally at home shooting documentary, wedding, street or architectural images. It’s hard to think of any situation where the X-T4 would be found to be out of its depth.

Does it offer enough to justify upgrading from the mighty X-T3? It’s questionable and possibly not if IBIS isn’t a necessity for you. The release of the X-T4 has seen the price of the X-T3 drop to £899 at the time of writing (21/05/20) too, making it a very tempting buy if you can’t stretch your budget to £1549 for the X-T4 and want to hold some money back to put towards a lens.

All things considered, the Fujifilm X-T4 is a fabulous mirrorless camera that’s supported by a fine selection of XF lenses. It would make a great choice for keen enthusiasts and professionals who are conscious of size and weight and would like to build a smaller, lighter system. It’s our favourite Fujifilm X-series camera to date and we’d go as far as saying it’s the finest APS-C mirrorless camera ever made.