Fujifilm X-T4 review

TAGS:
Fujifilm X-T4: Image Quality

The X-T4 is Fujifilm’s second X-T model to be equipped with a 26.1-million-pixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4. With the same sensor and processor combination as the X-T3, image quality as you might expect, is on an equal playing field as its predecessor. A key strength of the X-T4’s image quality performance is the way it handles noise and preserves such fine detail up to its native ceiling of ISO 12,800. Shooting in Raw is recommended for the finest image quality, but the X-T4’s JPEG’s are excellent and I found it beneficial to reduce the high ISO noise reduction just a touch to a value of -2 or -3 when working in low-light conditions.

Fujifilm X-T4: Resolution

The lack of optical low-pass filter contributes to a maximum of 3400/lph being resolved between ISO 80 and ISO 400. At ISO 3200 and ISO 6400 the X-T4 resolves sensational detail in its files, with figures exceeding 3,000l/ph. Pushing higher resulted in 2,800l/ph being resolved at ISO 12,800, which remains an excellent result and is the same figure as recorded by the X-T3 when we tested it in 2018.

Rotating the X-T4’s ISO dial to its ‘C’ setting to access the extended sensitivity settings resulted in 2,600l/ph and 24,00l/ph being recorded at ISO 25,600 and ISO 51,200 respectively. While we’d recommend these extended settings are best avoided, users should be aware they’re not accessible when the electronic shutter is activated and only when the mechanical shutter is used.

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 80, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 160, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 200, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 400, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 800, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 1600, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 3200, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 6400, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 12800, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 25600, RAW

 

Fujifilm X-T4: Noise

Shoot in raw and use the X-T4 between ISO 80 and ISO 800 and you’ll be rewarded with clean, noise-free images that don’t require any noise reduction to be applied. Select ISO 1600 and you’ll notice luminance starting to creep in under inspection, however it’s not immediately obvious to the naked eye.

The X-T4 controls noise admirably at ISO 3200 and ISO 6400 too, though users are likely to find themselves applying a touch of noise reduction in post to the latter setting. The preservation of detail at ISO 12,800 isn’t what it is at ISO 3200, but this wouldn’t put me off from using this setting in low-light situations. Though ISO 25,600 could be used in a worse case scenario, I’d advise users to steer clear of the two extended ISO settings.

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 80, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 160, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 200, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 400, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 800, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 1600, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 3200, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 6400, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 12800, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 25600, RAW

Fujifilm X-T4, ISO 51200, RAW

