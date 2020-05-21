Fujifilm X-T4 review

Fujifilm X-T4: Build and Handling

While the X-T4 holds onto the classic styling and retro charm that many know and love, quite a few changes have been made to the body that aren’t immediately obvious. Examples include a new locking eyepiece that prevents it getting knocked off and a removable card compartment cover that facilitates better access when it’s used in a cage.

Another minor improvement is the strap the camera comes with. The X-T4 is supplied with a thick strap that’s similar to the ones you get with the company’s GFX medium format mirrorless cameras. It makes carrying the camera with long and heavy lenses much more comfortable.

It’s good to see the four-way directional buttons around the Menu/OK button being preserved, however the decision to change what was the metering mode switch to one that now selects between stills and video does take some getting used to if you’re coming from an existing model.

To access metering modes quickly I found myself adding them to the Q menu, which is fully customisable and now accessed via the Q button to the right of the rear dial. To the left of it is a new, larger AF-ON button for back-button focusing, with the auto exposure lock (AEL) button being shifted down to where the quick menu used to be.

Some photographers may approve the repositioning of buttons, but for me it felt odd not having the Q button directly above the joystick so I customised the AE-L button back to it. This is just one of the many ways you can setup the X-T4. With no less than 6 function (Fn) buttons and four touch (T-Fn) functions via the screen, customising the camera to how you’d like it setup is virtually endless.

In most other respects button and dial placement is similar to the X-T3, with exception to the Fn button on the top plate that’s been moved to make it easier to access with your index finger. Inspect the X-T4 very closely and you’ll also notice the order of the drive dial settings has changed and HDR can now be selected directly.

The other significant change on the X-T4 is its screen, which has something of a marmite factor about it in the way it’ll be loved by some and disliked by others. Fujifilm has opted to do away with their three-way tilting touchscreen in favour of side-hinged, fully articulated touchscreen. Though it offers better manoeuvrability across a wider range of angles, the caveats are that it sticks out at the side, isn’t as fast to pull out and has limited movement when an L-bracket is attached.

With the X-T3’s three-way tilt screen being so good this change in design has been quite a bold move from Fujifilm and one I can see being better received by those who shoot video more than they do stills. That being said, it is a nice slim unit with an improved resolution of 1.62 million dots and folds virtually flush against the back of the camera.

Despite Fujifilm introducing the option to navigate the main menu using the touchscreen on some of their entry-level X-series models, this is something still yet to filter through to the X-T4. The touchscreen control is far from basic and you can select settings from the quick menu, tap the screen to move the AF point, fire the shutter and scroll and magnify images in playback mode, but its sensitivity to light touches and level of overall functionality doesn’t quite match the best touchscreens on the market.

The X-T4, like its predecessors, is a delight to pick up and hold. The deeper grip does feel slightly different compared to the X-T3 and will be the preferred choice of photographers with large hands and big fingers. Going back to using the X-T3 after testing the X-T4 extensively did make me appreciate the X-T4’s new handing characteristics.

It’s a camera that’s ready to withstand the severity of demanding outdoor use and the magnesium alloy body it’s built around is weather sealed at 63 points to keep dust and moisture at bay. As for shooting in cold climates, it’s tested to endure temperatures as low as -10ºC.

My lasting impression of the X-T4’s build quality is that it’ll satisfy both casual users and professionals alike. It provides reassurance that it’ll be able to survive a few knocks and general wear and tear from day to day use.

My only real criticism comes back to the screen, which doesn’t respond particularly well to touch gestures when it gets wet – something X-T3 users are able to sympathise with. Also when you double tap the touchscreen to inspect an area of an image in playback mode the X-T4 magnifies at the point of focus and not the area you specify. It would be good to see Fujifilm offer the option for the user to select which they’d prefer from the touchscreen settings.