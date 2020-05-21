Fujifilm X-T4 review

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the X-T4’s arrival. Does it live up to our high expectations? Michael Topham put it to the test

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Fujifilm X-T4

Features:
Build/Handling:
Metering:
Autofocus:
AWB Colour:
Dynamic Range:
Image quality:
LCD viewfinder:

Pros:

  • + Effective in-body image stabilisation (IBIS)
  • + Responsiveness of Face/Eye detection in burst mode
  • + Faster continuous shooting (15fps) with mechanical shutter
  • + Improved battery stamina

Cons:

  • - Main menu can’t be navigated using the touch screen
  • - New vari-angle screen design won’t appeal to all users
  • - Audio monitoring requires an adapter or use of vertical grip
  • - Looses dedicated switch to take direct control of metering mode

Product:

Fujifilm X-T4 review

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£1,549.00 (Body Only)
TAGS:
Fujifilm X-T4: Continuous shooting

The X-T3 is a super speedy performer when it comes to continuous shooting. Fujifilm has taken this to the next level on the X-T4 by introducing a new focal plane mechanical shutter that’s capable of shooting continuous bursts at up to 15fps in continuous high (CH) burst mode. Like the X-T3, the X-T4 doesn’t require a power booster to shoot at its fastest speeds either, meaning users get to shoot rapidly without having to add any additional weight or bulk to the body.

Fujifilm X-T4, Fujinon XF100-400mm F4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR, 1/1900sec at f/5.6, ISO 500 (A single frame from a continuous burst taken at 15fps using the mechanical shutter)

At 15fps the X-T4’s buffer can handle 35 uncompressed Raw images, or 110 Normal JPEGs before it requires a breather – figures that are likely to suffice most high-speed sport and action photographer’s needs. Select the X-T4’s electronic shutter and you’re able to shoot even faster at 20fps, or up to 30fps with a 1.25x crop of the sensor. Select one of the three crop burst settings (10fps, 20fps and 30fps available) and images will output at a lower, but still very respectable 16.6-million-pixel resolution.

Fujifilm’s Sports finder mode can also be used to outline the cropped area in the viewfinder, giving you the chance to observe what’s going on outside the frame. This could ultimately be the difference between reacting and capturing a shot and missing it altogether. Turning Sports finder mode off disables the 1.25x crop and this function is not available when the electronic shutter is deployed.

Fujifilm X-T4, Fujinon XF100-400mm F4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR, 1/240sec at f/6.4, ISO 800 (A single frame from a continuous burst taken at 30fps using the electronic shutter)

To reduce the lag between you pressing the shutter button all the way down and the resulting picture being recorded to the memory card, users also have the option to experiment with Pre-Shot ES mode. In this mode the X-T4 starts shooting with the electronic shutter when the shutter button is pressed halfway and saves a series shots starting just before the shutter button is pressed the rest of the way down.

