Fujifilm X-T4 review

Fujifilm X-T4: Continuous shooting

The X-T3 is a super speedy performer when it comes to continuous shooting. Fujifilm has taken this to the next level on the X-T4 by introducing a new focal plane mechanical shutter that’s capable of shooting continuous bursts at up to 15fps in continuous high (CH) burst mode. Like the X-T3, the X-T4 doesn’t require a power booster to shoot at its fastest speeds either, meaning users get to shoot rapidly without having to add any additional weight or bulk to the body.

At 15fps the X-T4’s buffer can handle 35 uncompressed Raw images, or 110 Normal JPEGs before it requires a breather – figures that are likely to suffice most high-speed sport and action photographer’s needs. Select the X-T4’s electronic shutter and you’re able to shoot even faster at 20fps, or up to 30fps with a 1.25x crop of the sensor. Select one of the three crop burst settings (10fps, 20fps and 30fps available) and images will output at a lower, but still very respectable 16.6-million-pixel resolution.

Fujifilm’s Sports finder mode can also be used to outline the cropped area in the viewfinder, giving you the chance to observe what’s going on outside the frame. This could ultimately be the difference between reacting and capturing a shot and missing it altogether. Turning Sports finder mode off disables the 1.25x crop and this function is not available when the electronic shutter is deployed.

To reduce the lag between you pressing the shutter button all the way down and the resulting picture being recorded to the memory card, users also have the option to experiment with Pre-Shot ES mode. In this mode the X-T4 starts shooting with the electronic shutter when the shutter button is pressed halfway and saves a series shots starting just before the shutter button is pressed the rest of the way down.