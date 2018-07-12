Fujifilm X-T100 review – The entry-level X-T model

Fujifilm X-T100 – At a glance

£619 (with 15-45mm XC kit lens)

24.3MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 200-12,800 (expandable to ISO 100-51,200)

Up to 6fps continuous shooting

3in, 1040k-dot 3-way tilt type LCD touchscreen

4K Burst Photo

Wi-fi, and Bluetooth connectivity

In the early days of the X-series, Fujifilm were all about targeting professionals and enthusiasts to their system. After the release of the X-Pro1 in 2012, the X-E1 arrived, which was a slimmed down, more affordable alternative. This was the first sign of Fujifilm expanding their line up to attract photographers who loved the appeal of the small system, but were working to a stricter budget.

Over the years we’ve seen Fujifilm add its entry-level X-A series, develop its hugely successful X-T series and launch its recent X-H series, all of which compliment the much-loved X100-series where the X-series first began.

Today, Fujifilm’s X-series provides a healthy range of models for all types of user, from beginner to professional, and continues to flourish with the introduction of new models like the X-T100. Designed to sit above the X-A5, but below the X-T20, it’s aimed at novices who desire an electronic viewfinder and tilting screen at a more affordable price than any previous X-T series camera launched to date.