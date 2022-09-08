Fujifilm X-H2 review: Hands-on First Look

Andy Westlake takes a first look at Fujifilm’s new high-resolution 40MP mirrorless model

Fujifilm X-H2 at a glance:

£1899 body-only

£2,299 with 16-80mm lens

40MP APS-C BSI X-Trans sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (extends to ISO64-51,200)

Up to 20fps shooting (with 1.29x crop), 15fps without crop

8K 30P video recording

5.76m-dot OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle LCD

Back in May, Fujifilm launched the X-H2S, a high-speed 26.2MP mirrorless model capable of shooting at 40 frames per second. At the time, the firm promised that it would introduce a 40MP version of the camera in September. True to its word, Fujifilm has now revealed the Fujifilm X-H2, which places a 40MP back-illuminated sensor into the same body design.

Strikingly, this new high-resolution model costs rather less than its high-speed sibling, at £1899 body-only (compared to £2,499), or £2,299 in a kit with the XF 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR lens.

Fujifilm X-H2: Features

Like its twin, the X-H2 is designed for serious enthusiast and professional photographers. But it’s better suited for uses where detail capture is more important than outright speed, such as studio or landscape work. Not that it’s a slouch, by any means; it can still shoot at 15 frames per second in full resolution raw, or 20 fps using the silent electronic shutter (with 1.29x crop), which comes with a mind-boggling world-record fastest speed of 1/180,000sec. However, the electronic shutter also brings a greater risk of artefacts such as rolling shutter distortion or banding under artificial light, compared to the X-H2S with its stacked sensor and faster readout.

Thanks to the inclusion of the latest X-Processor 5, the camera also boasts Fujifilm’s new AI-based subject detection autofocus system that can recognise humans, animals, birds or various types of vehicle. Alternatively, there’s a choice of using either 117 or 425 manually selectable focus points.

The sensitivity range covers ISO 125 to 51,200, while the 5-axis in-body stabilisation promises up to 7 stops of shake correction. There are dual card slots for recording files, with one accepting CFexpress Type B cards and the other, UHS-II SD media. Power is provided by Fujifilm’s familiar NP-W235 battery, which promises 680 shots per charge (economy).

Videographers are well served too, with the X-H2 offering 8K output at 30fps, 4K at 60fps, or Full HD at 240 fps, all in 10-bit 4:2:2 colour. ProRes recording is supported internally, while either ProRes or BlackMagic raw can be output over HDMI. The camera is said to offer up to 12+ stops of dynamic range (DR) with F-Log, and up to 13+ stops of DR with F-Log2, 1 stop less than the Fujifilm X-H2S. Microphone, headphone and full-size HDMI ports are all on board. There’s no hard limit to the recording time, with Fujifilm promising 160 minutes continuous 8K30P at 25 °C

Fujifilm X-H2: Key features

High-resolution multi-shot: A high-res mode gives 160MP output from 20 raw files, but this can’t be generated in-camera

A high-res mode gives 160MP output from 20 raw files, but this can’t be generated in-camera 8K video: The camera can record in 8K at 30fps and output ProRes or BlackMagic raw over HDMI

The camera can record in 8K at 30fps and output ProRes or BlackMagic raw over HDMI AI AF: Thanks to the X-Processor 5, the X-H2 gains the same AI-based subject detection AF as the X-H2S

Thanks to the X-Processor 5, the X-H2 gains the same AI-based subject detection AF as the X-H2S Design: Physically, the body is identical to the existing 26.2MP X-H2S, with the only difference being the sensor

Fujifilm X-H2: Design and handling

In terms of its physical design, the X-H2 is identical to its faster twin the X-H2S, with the most visible difference being the ‘S’ emblazoned on the front of the latter. This is no bad thing, as I found the X-H2S handled extremely well when I reviewed it in July.

However, it’s worth reiterating that unlike Fujifilm’s other premium X-system cameras, the X-H2 is based around an entirely electronic control scheme, rather than the analogue dials and switches that are a hallmark of the X-T and X-Pro lines. So you get a conventional exposure mode dial with no fewer than seven programmable ‘C’ positions, twin electronic dials for changing exposure settings, and a joystick on the back for selecting the AF point. The body is dotted with function buttons, almost all of which are customisable to suit your way of shooting.

Also on board is the same excellent 5.76m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder, which provides 0.8x magnification and a 120fps refresh rate. Beneath it is a 3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle touchscreen that can positioned to face almost any direction, including directly forwards. A status display on top shows current exposure settings.

The X-H2 is, unsurprisingly, compatible with all the same accessories as the X-H2S. This includes the FAN-001 cooling fan that facilitates extended video recording in warm conditions, and the VG-XH vertical grip, which adds a duplicate set of controls for portrait-format shooting, while housing two extra batteries for extended shooting times.

Fujifilm has also now officially introduced the FT-XH File Transmitter Grip, which adds an array of pro-spec connectivity options. This includes high-speed 150Mbps Wi-Fi, an Ethernet port, and a USB-C port for smartphone tethering. It’s due in the middle of October for £999.

Fujifilm X-H2 Sample Photos

Here are a number of full-size sample photos taken with the Fujifilm X-H2, as JPEG (Fine), straight from the camera with no editing applied. We will add more as we take them. Click to view full-size.

Fujifilm X-H2: First Impressions

To an extent, the X-H2 has been a known quantity ever since Fujifilm announced it was in development. After a couple of hours hands-on with the camera prior to its official launch, I found that it really does just look like a high-res version of the X-H2S, with no obvious sign of any nasty surprises. The handling is identical, the AF system works in just the same way, and the 40MP files contain plenty of detail.

The key questions will be how image quality holds up across a wide range of conditions and ISO settings, and how well the AF system deals with fast-moving subjects. We’ll investigate these in due course in our upcoming full review.

Fujifilm X-H2 Full Specifications