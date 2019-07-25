Fujifilm GFX100 review

With the 102-million-pixel GFX100, Fujifilm has made the most practical ultra-high-resolution camera yet. Andy Westlake explores what this means.

Pros:

  • + Absolutely superlative image quality comfortably surpasses any full-frame camera
  • + In-body stabilisation allows practical hand-held shooting in most lighting conditions
  • + Superb viewfinder and screen gives excellent experience when composing images
  • + Stunning JPEG processing with excellent colour and detail

Cons:

  • - Control layout is less coherent and engaging than Fujifilm’s other cameras
  • - Small buttons and dials are fiddly to operate
  • - Uncomfortable vertical grip, with different control layout to main grip

£9,999.00 (Body Only)
Fujifilm GFX100 – Verdict

It’s easy for us to get blasé about all the new cameras that pass through the AP office. While they’re constantly improving, they don’t often bring something completely new to the table. However, just occasionally one comes along that offers a step-change in capability, and the GFX100 is a perfect example. It completely redefines what’s possible in a sub-£10,000 camera.

Fujifilm GFX100

The Fujifilm GFX100 redefines what’s possible for a sub-£10,000 camera

It’s not just the jaw-dropping image quality that matters here, although the resolution and dynamic range are unparalleled for a camera of this size or price. It’s also the ease with which you can take full advantage of that astonishing sensor. Shooting with the GFX100 and getting high-quality 102MP files is really no more difficult than using one of Fujifilm’s APS-C X-system models.

Fujifilm GFX100 sample

Fujifilm GFX100 + 32-64mm F4, 1/70sec at f/16, ISO 125

Indeed where ultra-high-resolution medium format was once the preserve of the studio, the GFX100 is perfectly home on location. It’s not excessively large or heavy and is easy to shoot hand-held, while the autofocus is strikingly quicker than the current GFX 50R and 50S models. Landscape photographers should find it perfectly realistic to trek a couple of miles carrying the body and two or three lenses in a backpack.

Fujifilm GFX100 sample

Fujifilm GFX100, GF 32-64mm F4, 1/100sec at f/8, ISO 800

The camera’s biggest drawbacks relate to handling, and specifically the tiny controls, mismatched grip layouts and uncomfortable portrait grip, which fall well short of what we’d expect from a £10,000 professional model. But these flaws become more forgivable when you look at the extraordinary output. This is a niche camera for sure, but for photographers craving the maximum possible detail without sacrificing mobility, it’s an absolute revelation.

Verdict

An astonishing technical achievement and the best ultra-high resolution camera yet, but let down by some handling flaws

Details

Sensor:102MP BSI-CMOS, 43.8 x 32.9mm
Output size:11648×8736
Focal length mag:0.8x
Lens mount:Fujifilm G
Shutter speeds (mechanical):60min – 1/4000sec
Shutter speeds (electronic):60min – 1/16000sec
Sensitivity (standard):ISO 100 – 12,800
Sensitivity (extended):ISO 50 – 102,400
Exposure modes:PASM
Metering:Multi, Spot, Average, Centre-weighted
Exposure compensation:+/-5EV in 0.3EV steps
Continuous shooting:5 fps (2fps with live view)
Screen:3.2in, 2.36m-dot 3-way tilting touchscreen
Viewfinder:5.76m-dot OLED, 0.86x magnification
AF points:117 or 425
Video:DCI 4K (4096 x 2160), 30fps, 400Mbps
External mic:3.5mm stereo
Memory cards:2x SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II)
Power:2x NP-T125 Li-Ion
Battery life:800 frames
Dimensions:156.2 x163.6 x 102.9mm
Weight:1400g (inc EVF, batteries and cards)
