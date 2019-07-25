Fujifilm GFX100 review

Fujifilm GFX100 – Image quality

Thanks to its 102-million-pixel medium-format sensor, the GFX100 comprehensively outperforms any other camera we’ve tested to date. As expected it offers considerably higher resolution than any full-frame model, aided by Fujifilm’s exceptionally sharp GF lenses. At high ISO settings it also clearly outperforms its 50MP medium-format cousins, particularly when its higher resolution is taken into account.

Fujifilm’s excellent in-camera processing gives superb JPEGs direct from the camera, but as always you’ll only be able to fully exploit the sensor’s astonishing dynamic range by shooting raw.

Fujifilm GFX100 – Resolution

At its base ISO 100 setting, the GFX100 resolves approximately 8,500 lines per picture height in our resolution chart tests, comfortably surpassing even the best full-frame models. This declines gradually as the sensitivity is raised, with over 7,800 l/ph still achieved at ISO 800, and 7,400 l/ph at ISO 3200. Beyond this things fall apart much more rapidly, and by ISO 12,800 resolution has dropped to 6,600 l/ph. The extended settings decline especially rapidly, and at the top setting of ISO 102,400 resolution drops down to about 4,900 l/ph. But in context, that surpasses the best that can be achieved by 24MP cameras. In the crops from our resolution chart below, multiply the numbers beneath the lines by 600 to calculate the resolution in lines per picture height.

Fujifilm GFX100 – ISO and noise

It should come as no surprise to hear that the GFX100 extracts a ridiculous amount of detail from our standard test scene. There’s barely any visible difference in image quality from ISO 50 to ISO 400, and it’s only at ISO 800 that we start to see the slightest hint of pixel-level blurring, which is most unlikely to be perceptible in print, even at 1m wide. By ISO 3200 image degradation is more obvious, with almost all really fine detail blurred away and general a drop in local contrast. But then again, you have so many pixels to play with that even ISO 12800 should give perfectly acceptable-looking A3 prints. However noise has a significant impact on the extended ISO settings, and I’d steer clear of anything above ISO 25,600.

Below are 100% crops from our standard test scene, processed using Adobe Camera Raw. Just bear in mind that on a conventional monitor this is akin to staring closely at prints 3 metres wide.