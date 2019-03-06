Canon EOS RP review

Canon’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless does a lot to appeal to enthusiast photographers, says Andy Westlake, but some might find it over-simplified

Canon EOS RP

LCD viewfinder:

  • + Streamlined, easy-to-use control layout with plenty of customisation
  • + Well-integrated touchscreen interface
  • + Compatible with EF-mount SLR lenses via supplied adapter
  • + Fully-articulated screen affords extra compositional flexibility

  • - No in-body image stabilisation
  • - Over-simplified controls
  • - Viewfinder visibility is poor in bright light

Canon EOS RP review

Price as reviewed:

£1,399.99 (body with EF-mount adapter)
Canon EOS RP: Verdict

With the EOS RP, Canon has revealed its vision for how entry-level full-frame mirrorless should look. It’s got a lot right too, with a body design that handles much better than its odd-looking profile might suggest. Rather than simply porting across the existing EOS DSLR interface, it’s employed some clever new ideas, such as the Dial Function setting and Fv exposure mode. The JPEG output is excellent, giving images that are perfectly usable at sensitivities up to ISO 12,800, and while the limited low-ISO dynamic range is disappointing, it’s not a problem for the majority of images. So there’s plenty to like here.

Canon EOS RP

The EOS RP sits nicely in your hand, thanks to a relatively large grip

Crucially the EOS RP works seamlessly with EF-mount lenses, which means Canon DSLR users with an existing lens collection can get started right away. This goes some way towards making up for the fact that the native RF lens range is still very small, and Canon hasn’t yet made a low-priced kit zoom, with the least expensive being the £1120 RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM. However I’m not sure I’d buy EF lenses specifically to use with the RP.

Shot with my 13-year-old EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS USM at 135mm. 1/160sec at f/11, ISO 100

The problem, though, is that Canon has treated the EOS RP as if it really is an entry-level model. But at £1400, it’s the same price as some incredibly capable crop-sensor models, such as the superb Fujifilm X-T3. Of course something has to give to get full-frame to this price point, but I think the RP has cut too many corners, and I continually found myself frustrated by its operational limitations.

Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L IS STM at 43mm. 1/125sec at f/8, ISO 2000

If Canon is really serious about nailing the full-frame mirrorless market, it needs to start providing such essentials as an AF joystick, functional depth-of-field preview and better-implemented manual focus, all of which you’ll get from other similarly-priced cameras. Hopefully it’ll rectify these flaws in second-generation models.

Canon RF 24-105mm F4L IS USM at 105mm, 1/8000sec at f/5.6, ISO 8000

However, those who are prepared to tolerate the EOS RP’s failings can expect to get full-frame image quality in a small, lightweight package that’s generally very pleasant to shoot with. I’m sure that many Canon users will be delighted with the EOS RP, but I can’t help but feel that it should have been rather better.

Sensor:26.2MP full-frame dual-pixel CMOS
Output size:6240x4160
Focal length mag:1x
Lens mount:Canon RF
Shutter speeds:30-1/4000sec + bulb
Sensitivity (standard):ISO 100-40,000
Sensitivity (extended):ISO 50-102,400
Exposure modes:PASM, Fv, Scene, iAuto
Metering:Evaluative, partial, spot, centre-weighted
Exposure comp:+/-3EV in 0.3EV steps
Continuous shooting:5fps
Screen:1.04m-dot 3-in fully-articulated touchscreen
Viewfinder:2.36m-dot, 0.7x magnification
AF points:4779
Video:3840 x 2160, 25fps
External mic:3.5mm stereo
Memory card:SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS-II)
Power:LP-E17 Li-ion
Battery life:250 shots
Dimensions:132.5 x 85.0 x 70.0mm
Weight:485g with battery and card
