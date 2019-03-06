Canon EOS RP review

Canon EOS RP: Performance

When you come to shoot with the EOS RP, it’s really only the electronic viewfinder that gives away the fact you’re not using a DSLR. In most practical respects it’s just as quick and responsive, and existing EOS users should have no problem with picking it up and using it right away. The mirrorless design means that it behaves exactly the same with the rear screen as when using the viewfinder, and there’s also very little difference between using native RF and adapted EF lenses. For Canon users who’ve held off from trying mirrorless, this might just be the right moment to dip a toe in the waters.

In fact, in some respects the EOS RP behaves better than Canon’s DSLRs. Its metering and auto white balance are almost fool-proof, which means that it gives well-exposed and attractively-coloured images under almost any lighting conditions, with minimal need for manual intervention.

The default JPEG processing uses slightly heavy-handed sharpening, but switch to the Fine Detail picture style and it’ll deliver crisper images when viewed at the pixel level. If you prefer this look, you can simply copy the same sharpening parameters to any other picture style. For raw shooters, there’s no apparent penalty to adopting the cRAW format – just make sure your preferred software can handle it first.

Battery life is naturally a concern, with the specified 250 shots per charge being distinctly on the low side, especially as you can’t top up the battery via the USB port. However, Canon has been using the LP-E17 for long enough that inexpensive third-party spares are widely available online. I’d recommend diving into the power saving settings and making the various power-down times as short as possible, which will help eke out the best possible stamina. It’s also worth trying Canon’s Eco mode, which uses especially aggressive power management to extend battery life, but some might find it goes too far.