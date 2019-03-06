Canon EOS RP review

Canon EOS RP: EF lens compatibility

Probably the EOS RP’s biggest draw is its compatibility with almost any EF or EF-S lens using the supplied mount adapter, which means that SLR users can use it with their existing lens sets. While it’s naturally best suited to full-frame optics, APS-C lenses can also be used subject to a 1.6x crop that results in 10.2MP images. However EF-M lenses won’t fit, and there’s little chance we’ll see an adapter.

I tested the RP with a range of lenses, including Canon’s original 50mm f/1.8 from 1987, the mid-2000s EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS USM, the current, relatively affordable EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM, and third-party options from Sigma and Yongnuo. All of them worked fine, with autofocus, aperture control and image stabilisation functioning correctly. However IS runs continually when the camera is switched on, which appears to drain the battery more quickly.

It’s also possible to use a wide range of older manual-focus lenses, with the first third-party adapters starting to appear on online marketplaces. You’ll first have to enable the ‘Release shutter w/o lens’ custom function, and I found it handy to set up a custom exposure mode with live view magnification assigned to the AF area button. Frustratingly, peaking can only be turned on and off in the menu, and not assigned to a custom button.