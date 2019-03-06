Canon EOS RP review

Canon EOS RP: Viewfinder and screen

As befits its SLR-style design, the EOS RP is equipped with an electronic viewfinder that’s placed in-line with the lens axis. It employs a 2.36-million-dot panel with 0.7x magnification, which is comparable to the 4-year-old, but similarly-priced Sony Alpha 7 II. But it’s noticeably not as good as the 3.69m-dot EVFs used in most recent high-end mirrorless models.

Colour and exposure are previewed accurately enough and Canon provides comprehensive viewfinder information, including a well-designed electronic level display and the option of an RGB live histogram. Unfortunately I found the EVF could be too dim to see clearly in bright sunlight, while the optics were prone to giving disconcerting purple flare spots, presumably due to reflections off my spectacles. I often had to block out stray light with my hand to make the display visible.

Beneath the viewfinder, there’s a 3-in touchscreen of the fully-articulated type. This design means that it’s useful for shooting at unusual angles in both portrait and landscape formats, which is a significant advantage over the tilt-only screens found on most of the RP’s rivals. It can also face forwards for selfies and vlogging. The screen itself is very good indeed, being bright enough to see in sunlight, and again giving an accurate preview of colour and exposure.

Canon has long had one of the best touch interfaces, and it’s present again here. Every aspect of the camera’s operation can be controlled from the touchscreen, including the Q menu, image playback and the main menus. You can also use it to change settings silently during video recording. The response is quick and accurate, meaning that it can be the fastest way to change settings, particularly with the Q menu. But crucially, the touchscreen almost always complements, rather than replaces the physical controls.