Canon EOS RP review

Canon’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless does a lot to appeal to enthusiast photographers, says Andy Westlake, but some might find it over-simplified

Canon EOS RP

Pros:

  • + Streamlined, easy-to-use control layout with plenty of customisation
  • + Well-integrated touchscreen interface
  • + Compatible with EF-mount SLR lenses via supplied adapter
  • + Fully-articulated screen affords extra compositional flexibility

Cons:

  • - No in-body image stabilisation
  • - Over-simplified controls
  • - Viewfinder visibility is poor in bright light

Canon EOS RP review

Price as reviewed:

£1,399.99 (body with EF-mount adapter)
Canon EOS RP: Viewfinder and screen

As befits its SLR-style design, the EOS RP is equipped with an electronic viewfinder that’s placed in-line with the lens axis. It employs a 2.36-million-dot panel with 0.7x magnification, which is comparable to the 4-year-old, but similarly-priced Sony Alpha 7 II. But it’s noticeably not as good as the 3.69m-dot EVFs used in most recent high-end mirrorless models.

Canon EOS RP

The vari-angle screen can be used for overhead or waist-level shooting in both landscape and portrait formats, or face forwards for selfies and vlogging.

Colour and exposure are previewed accurately enough and Canon provides comprehensive viewfinder information, including a well-designed electronic level display and the option of an RGB live histogram. Unfortunately I found the EVF could be too dim to see clearly in bright sunlight, while the optics were prone to giving disconcerting purple flare spots, presumably due to reflections off my spectacles. I often had to block out stray light with my hand to make the display visible.

Canon EOS RP

The screen can also be used for waist-level shooting in portrait format

Beneath the viewfinder, there’s a 3-in touchscreen of the fully-articulated type. This design means that it’s useful for shooting at unusual angles in both portrait and landscape formats, which is a significant advantage over the tilt-only screens found on most of the RP’s rivals. It can also face forwards for selfies and vlogging. The screen itself is very good indeed, being bright enough to see in sunlight, and again giving an accurate preview of colour and exposure.

The articulated screen is ideal for shooting at ground level. RF 24-105mm F4L IS STM at 105mm, 1/500sec at f/4, ISO 100

Canon has long had one of the best touch interfaces, and it’s present again here. Every aspect of the camera’s operation can be controlled from the touchscreen, including the Q menu, image playback and the main menus. You can also use it to change settings silently during video recording. The response is quick and accurate, meaning that it can be the fastest way to change settings, particularly with the Q menu. But crucially, the touchscreen almost always complements, rather than replaces the physical controls.

