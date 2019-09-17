Sony RX100 VII review

Sony’s pocket travel zoom gains the latest autofocus technology, says Andy Westlake, but fixes none of the line’s glaring faults

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII

  • + Impressive lens gives sharp images throughout its really useful zoom range
  • + Very good image quality with reliable exposure and auto white balance
  • + Sophisticated autofocus and rapid shooting means you should never miss a shot
  • + Pop-up viewfinder and tilting screen give flexible compositional options

  • - Tiny buttons and flawed control logic make for slow and frustrating operation
  • - Poor battery life, not helped by the ill-judged default power-saving settings
  • - Small, slippery body is far too easy to drop without an accessory grip

Sony RX100 VII review

Price as reviewed:

£1,199.00
Sony RX100 VII review – Specifications

Sony Cybershot RX100 VII review

 

Sensor:20.1MP Exmor RS CMOS, 13.2 x 8.8mm
Output size:5472 x 3648
Focal length mag:2.7x
Lens:24-200mm equiv f/2.8-4.5
Shutter speeds:30-32/000sec
Sensitivity:ISO 100-12,800
Exposure modes:Auto, PASM, Scene, Panorama, Movie, High Frame-Rate
Metering:Multi, Centre weighted, Spot, Average, Highlight
Exposure compensation:+/-3EV, 0.3EV steps
Continuous shooting:20fps
Screen:3in 921,600-dot tilting touchscreen
Viewfinder:2.36M-dot OLED
Autofocus points:357 PDAF, 425 CDAF
Video:3840 x 2160, 25 fps
External mic:3.5mm stereo
Memory card:SD / SDXC / SDHC (UHS-I)
Power:NP-BX1 rechargeable Li-ion
Battery life:260 (LCD), 240 (EVF)
Dimensions:101.6 x 58.1 x 42.8 mm
Weight:302g
