Sony’s pocket travel zoom gains the latest autofocus technology, says Andy Westlake, but fixes none of the line’s glaring faults
Sony RX100 VII review
Details
Sensor:20.1MP Exmor RS CMOS, 13.2 x 8.8mm
Output size:5472 x 3648
Focal length mag:2.7x
Lens:24-200mm equiv f/2.8-4.5
Shutter speeds:30-32/000sec
Sensitivity:ISO 100-12,800
Exposure modes:Auto, PASM, Scene, Panorama, Movie, High Frame-Rate
Metering:Multi, Centre weighted, Spot, Average, Highlight
Exposure compensation:+/-3EV, 0.3EV steps
Continuous shooting:20fps
Screen:3in 921,600-dot tilting touchscreen
Viewfinder:2.36M-dot OLED
Autofocus points:357 PDAF, 425 CDAF
Video:3840 x 2160, 25 fps
External mic:3.5mm stereo
Memory card:SD / SDXC / SDHC (UHS-I)
Power:NP-BX1 rechargeable Li-ion
Battery life:260 (LCD), 240 (EVF)
Dimensions:101.6 x 58.1 x 42.8 mm
Weight:302g