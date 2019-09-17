Sony RX100 VII review – Verdict

With the RX100 VII, Sony has done what it does best, and crammed an astonishing amount of technology into a tiny package. Somehow it’s fitted a 24-200mm equivalent zoom, electronic viewfinder, tilting screen, 20 fps shooting and 4K video recording into a body that you can slip into a jacket pocket. Its new autofocus system is a genuine advance too, especially if you regularly shoot erratically moving subjects such as sports or children. This is, without doubt, the most accomplished pocket camera on the market.

Unfortunately, though, the RX100 VII is also a glaring example of Sony doing what it does worst, and cramming complex features into an interface and body design that’s ill equipped to integrate them. Sometimes it’s merely unpleasant to use, but other times it feels actively obstructive. It’s a real shame that Sony hasn’t put the same effort into improving the RX100 design as it has into evolving its Alpha 7 series models.

The big other question is whether you’re prepared to pay a huge premium for a bunch of advanced features you may rarely, if ever use. Its cheaper competitors may not have quite the same capabilities, but they’re really not that far off. So if you want a small pocket camera with a viewfinder for creative photography, then the Canon G5 X Mark II might be a better bet. Meanwhile if you just want a long zoom lens and decent image quality in a compact design, Panasonic’s Lumix TZ100 or TZ200 both deliver this at a much lower price.

Ultimately, then, the RX100 VII is much the same story as its predecessor: incredible technology in a deeply flawed body design at an eye-watering price. And much as I said last year, I’d struggle to justify spending £1199 on a point-and-shoot that’s so frustrating to use, no matter how good the results. But if you can afford it and are prepared to live with its flaws, the Sony RX100 VII is a phenomenally capable pocket camera.