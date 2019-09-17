Sony RX100 VII review

Sony RX100 VII – Image quality

While the RX100 VII sports the latest generation of Sony’s 20MP 1in sensor, this doesn’t bring much obvious change in terms of image quality. So just like the RX100 VI it delivers highly detailed images at low ISO settings, while keeping noise fairly well under control at sensitivity settings up to ISO 1600 or so. The top ISOs are just about tolerable if you convert to black & white, but even then, visible banding artefacts can creep into shadow regions.

This means that the RX100 VII has no significant advantage over other compact cameras with the same size sensor, including the Canon G5 X Mark II and the Panasonic TZ100 and TZ200 in terms of raw image quality. Instead the main differentiators between these cameras will be the lens, and for JPEG shooters, the in-camera processing.

Sony RX100 VII – Resolution

Looking at the camera’s JPEG output, the RX100 VI resolves around 3200 lines per picture height at ISO 80, with the camera’s processing blurring higher frequencies in a bid to minimise sampling artefacts. Switch to raw and this improves dramatically, with almost 3600 lph resolved in our chart test. As always, increasing the sensitivity results in a progressive drop in resolution, with 3200 lph achieved at ISO 400, and 2800 lph at ISO 3200. The top two settings deteriorate even more rapidly, with just 2600 lph attained at ISO 6400, and 2400 lph at the highest option of ISO 12,800. From the 100% crops below, multiply the number below the lines by 200 to calculate the resolution.

Sony RX100 VII – ISO and noise

At low ISOs the RX100 VII produces excellent image files with no visible noise and plenty of fine detail. There’s very little deterioration up to ISO 400, but beyond this, noise becomes more prominent and fine detail deteriorates. However you’ll still get entirely usable images at ISO 1600 if you don’t need to print them large. However at ISO 3200, fine low-contrast texture has essentially been swamped by noise. The top two settings really don’t look great, with lots of noise and some banding creeping into shadow areas. ISO 6400 might be OK when there’s no other option, but I’d steer clear of ISO 12800 completely.