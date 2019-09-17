Sony RX100 VII review

Sony’s pocket travel zoom gains the latest autofocus technology, says Andy Westlake, but fixes none of the line’s glaring faults

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII

Features:
Metering:
Autofocus:
AWB Colour:
Dynamic Range:
Image quality:
LCD viewfinder:

Pros:

  • + Impressive lens gives sharp images throughout its really useful zoom range
  • + Very good image quality with reliable exposure and auto white balance
  • + Sophisticated autofocus and rapid shooting means you should never miss a shot
  • + Pop-up viewfinder and tilting screen give flexible compositional options

Cons:

  • - Tiny buttons and flawed control logic make for slow and frustrating operation
  • - Poor battery life, not helped by the ill-judged default power-saving settings
  • - Small, slippery body is far too easy to drop without an accessory grip

Product:

Sony RX100 VII review

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£1,199.00
TAGS:

Sony RX100 VII – Performance

Just like its predecessor, in most respects the RX100 VII is an exceptionally snappy performer. It powers up in about a second, and from then on responds instantly to all of the controls. In particular its high-speed focusing and shooting means that you should very rarely miss a shot, just as long as you can set it up in time.

The RX100 VII gives excellent images in good light. 30mm equiv, 1/1000sec at f/4, ISO 100

Auto white balance likewise does a very good job, and Sony seems to have reduced the tendency towards overly cool results in sunny conditions that I observed with the previous model. The JPEG colour has also been pepped up a bit, and the overall result is that the RX100 VII gives some of the most attractive files directly out-of-camera that I’ve seen from any Sony camera. In many cases I’d be perfectly happy to share them on social media directly, although some still benefit from brightening and colour-cast correction.

I found the metering to be exceptionally reliable in the multi-pattern mode, so while the usual array of modes are available such as average and spot, I didn’t need to use any of the others. The electronic viewfinder gives a reliable preview of how the image should turn out, so you can apply exposure compensation if necessary. There’s perhaps a slight tendency towards underexposure in certain conditions, which means the camera generally won’t clip highlight detail. Sony’s Dynamic Range Optimiser function does a great job of bringing out shadow detail in high-contrast scenes.

Out-of-camera JPEGs are generally attractive. 200mm equivalent, 1/400sec at f/4.5, ISO 100

Like all compact cameras, the lens-shutter design is extremely quiet in operation. In fact if you turn off the various operational beeps and fake shutter sounds and engage the electronic shutter, the camera is completely silent. Thankfully in a welcome improvement over the RX100 VI, it uses the same subtle visual cues as the high-speed Alpha 9 to indicate when it’s shooting.

The camera only has a conventional SD slot rather than the faster UHS-II type, so it can take a long time to record a burst of images to card, especially if you shoot 20fps bursts. This doesn’t have too much impact on operation, as you can still shoot more images and change many settings while the camera is writing. However you can’t initiate video recording until it’s finished, or adjust the flash or drive modes.

The long zoom is great for picking out details. 200mm equiv, 1/250sec at f/4.5, ISO 100

The lens is an excellent performer, especially considering its relatively long range. It’s very sharp in the centre wide open, but the corners are slightly soft, particularly at the extremes of the range. As a result, you’ll want to close it down a stop or two when shooting scenes such as landscapes where there’s detail right across the scene. I’d avoid the minimum aperture of f/11, as it gives very soft images due to diffraction.

Image quality is quite acceptable up to about ISO 3200. 113mm equiv, 1/125sec at f/5.6, ISO 2500

Battery life isn’t great, with the small NP-BX1 rated for 240 to 640 shots per charge, depending on whether you use the LCD or viewfinder. To get the most out of it I’d recommend setting more aggressive power-management settings than Sony’s defaults, and making a point of powering the camera off after shooting. Even then, it makes sense to buy a spare battery and a charger to ensure you can get through the day.

  1. 1. Sony RX100 VII - At a Glance
  2. 2. Sony RX100 VII - Features
  3. 3. Sony RX100 VII - Build and handling
  4. 4. Sony RX100 VII - Viewfinder and screen
  5. 5. Sony RX100 VII - Autofocus
  6. 6. Sony RX100 VII - Performance
  7. 7. Sony RX100 VII - Image quality
  8. 8. Sony RX100 VII review - Verdict
  9. 9. Sony RX100 VII review - Specifications
Page 6 of 9 - Show Full List