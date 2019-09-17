Sony RX100 VII review

Sony's pocket travel zoom gains the latest autofocus technology, says Andy Westlake, but fixes none of the line's glaring faults

Sony RX100 VII – Viewfinder and screen

One area where the RX100 VII excels is when it comes to composing your images, thanks to its pop-up EVF and tilting screen. The latter’s double-hinged design means it can tilt 90° downwards for overhead shooting, or 180° forward for selfies or vlogging. Its main failing is that it’s not bright enough to be usable in direct sunlight. A super-bright Sunny Weather menu setting is available to help with this – I’d add it to the My Menu.

Sony Cybershot RX100 VII review

The screen can face forwards over the camera for selfies or vlogging

Popping-up the viewfinder also turns the camera on, which makes perfect sense. Unfortunately pushing it down again turns the camera off, which is irritating given that you probably just wanted to use the screen instead. Thankfully you can disable this behaviour, but only by trawling through the menu to decipher ‘Function for VF close’ and set it to ‘Not Power OFF’.

Sony Cybershot RX100 VII review

The pop-up electronic viewfinder is very good indeed

On a more positive note, the viewfinder itself is very good: the 2.36-million-dot OLED is bright and clear, and its 0.59x equivalent magnification gives a decent sized view. Its design is a considerable improvement on the Canon G5 X II or the short-zoom RX100s, as you don’t have to pull out the eyepiece after popping-up the EVF, or retract it before pushing the finder back down. But I still prefer using a finder that’s fixed in place and always available, like on Panasonic’s TZ models.

