Sony RX100 VII review

Sony RX100 VII – Build and handling

While the RX100 VII gains new innards and features compared to its predecessor, in other respects Sony has recycled the same old design. Unfortunately, this isn’t entirely a good thing. On the positive side, the metal-shelled body feels reassuringly robust, and the clean lines make it easy to slip into a pocket. But Sony still hasn’t fixed any of the RX100 design’s many and varied handling flaws.

As a result, the super-smooth body will try to slip through your fingers like a bar of soap at any inopportune moment, so you’ll need to use a wrist strap at the minimum. In fact the first thing buyers should do is add the stick-on Sony AG-R2 grip, which adds nothing to the camera’s size while vastly improving its handling. It should really be included in the box, or even better built-in from the start, but instead you need to pay £15 extra just to keep hold of the camera properly.

As with the previous six RX100 generations, the latest model is also pretty horrible to use if you want to treat it as anything more than a basic point-and-shoot. A good camera should get out of your way and make it easy for you to change all the key settings, but the RX100 VII prefers to fight you every step of the way. The control dial on the back is awkwardly positioned, while the smoothly rotating one around the lens is awful, as it gives no tactile feedback at all. By default both do the same thing most of the time, which completely misses the point of a two-dial camera.

The buttons are all tiny and difficult to locate by touch with the camera to your eye, with the most important exposure settings (ISO and exposure compensation) placed on buttons as far away from your thumb’s resting position as Sony could possibly have put them. Luckily, it’s possible to set the front dial to control exposure compensation directly. As on the RX100 VI, the zoom lever works just a bit too quickly, making it difficult to set precise composition. This speed is customisable, but only to an even-faster setting. You can get more precise control by assigning zoom to the lens dial, but this feels like a waste of the camera’s limited control set.

Secondary functions are accessed from the well-implemented onscreen Fn Menu. Usefully, this can be customised separately for stills and video shooting, which will let you minimise trips into the huge, poorly organised and often cryptically-labelled menu system, that’s now ballooned to include over 170 settings spread across 35 sections. Thankfully you can build a list of your most-used settings in the My Menu section, and save multiple shooting configurations for recall from the MR position on the mode dial. Both are well worth taking the time to set up.

One new interface update inherited from the Alpha 6400 is its My Dial function, which allows you to temporarily re-assign the two controls dial by pressing a function button. This should be a valuable feature, but unfortunately it suffers from the same fundamental flaw of not telling you what it’s doing during viewfinder shooting, which makes it surprisingly awkward to use.

With other brands’ small cameras we find the touchscreen goes a long way to offsetting their handling quirks, but unfortunately Sony still hasn’t bothered programming it with many functions. You can select the focus point when you’re shooting with either the screen or the viewfinder, and double-tap to zoom into images during playback, then scroll around them to check focus and detail. But you can’t change any shooting settings, or make menu selections by touch. Given that Canon and Panasonic both have excellent, fully integrated touch interfaces, this is a poor showing from Sony.

Overall it’s now impossible to ignore that the RX100 VII’s technological prowess has completely outgrown its body design and control layout. You have to question the logic of adding all its clever autofocus and continuous shooting features, if they take so long to find and set up that you’ve missed the moment anyway.