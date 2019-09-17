Sony RX100 VII review

Sony RX100 VII – At a Glance

£1199

24-200mm equivalent, f/2.8-4.5 lens

20MP 1in sensor

Pop-up electronic viewfinder

Tilting touchscreen LCD

20 fps shooting

4K video recording

The Sony RX100 VII is a pocketable compact camera with a 24-200mm equivalent lens and 20MP 1in sensor. It’s based on last year’s RX100 VI, but with a new sensor and processor which together promise improved autofocus, including Sony’s latest AI-based real-time tracking technology. However at £1199, it’s far more expensive than competing models from other brands.

Sony revolutionised the pocket camera in 2012, when it released the original RX100 that employed a 1-inch type sensor to give significantly better imager quality compared to anything that had come before it. Since then, smaller-sensor cameras have lost favour with enthusiast photographers, with only Canon and Panasonic continuing to challenge Sony in this area of the camera market.

Since then, Sony has released successive RX100 generations practically yearly, while keeping all the older models on sale. The most significant updates came with the RX100 III that sported a large-aperture short zoom and a pop-up electronic viewfinder, and last-year’s RX100 VI that adopted a brand-new 24-200mm equivalent zoom. This year’s iteration, the RX100 VII, is outwardly almost identical to its predecessor, with the same lens and body design. But it gains Sony’s latest AI-based autofocus system, a microphone socket, and a few interface tweaks and improvements.

The problem, as is often the case with Sony, is the price: the RX100 VII comes to the market with a £1199 tag, which is £50 more than its predecessor a year ago. But the VI is now available for under £1000, while Panasonic’s long-zoom Lumix TZ200 can be found for less than £600. Canon now offers an interesting competitor too, in the shape of the £849 PowerShot G5 X Mark II with its large-aperture 24-120mm equivalent zoom. So how can the RX100 VII conceivably justify its astronomical cost?