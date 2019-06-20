Ricoh GR III review

Compacts have their work cut out in today’s smartphone era, but premium models like the new Ricoh GR III still have their advantages. Michael Topham reviews the latest member in the GR-series

Ricoh GR III: Crop modes

A concern of some might be that the GR III’s lens has a field of view that’s too wide. Opportunities may arise where the 28mm equivalent focal length is too short and it’s in these situations where the GR III’s digital crop modes can be used to get in closer.

Ricoh GR III Sample Image

An example of an image captured using the GR III’s 50mm crop mode

As well as a 35mm crop mode that produces a 15MP image, there’s a 50mm crop mode that creates a 7MP image. Activating these crop modes is simple enough from the menu, but to access them faster you can assign ‘crop’ to a function button and cycle through the different options.

The crop mode options as presented in the GR III’s menu under image capture settings

When a crop mode is selected the focal length is displayed in the top right corner and the preview image fills the screen.

Ricoh GR III

The GR III with the GW-4 wide conversion lens (£229) attached.

For times when the GR III’s lens isn’t wide enough there’s the option to fit a GW-4 wide conversion lens (£229). This changes the field of view to a 21mm equivalent, however it does also require the GA-1 lens adapter (£39) to attach it. Add the GW-4 lens and GA-1 adapter to the cost of the GR III and it takes the overall cost to £1067.

  1. 1. Introduction
  2. 2. Ricoh GR III: Features
  3. 3. Ricoh GR III: Crop modes
  4. 4. Ricoh GR III: Build and handling
  5. 5. Ricoh GR III: Viewfinder and screen
  6. 6. Ricoh GR III: Performance
  7. 7. Ricoh GR III: Image quality
  8. 8. Ricoh GR III: Verdict
  9. 9. Ricoh GR III: First look
