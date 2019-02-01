Panasonic Lumix S1R review

Panasonic Lumix S1R: Viewfinder & Screen

It’s quite a statement, but the S1R has the most impressive electronic viewfinder of any camera we’ve ever tested. Like the Lumix S1, it’s the first camera in the world to debut a 5.76-million-dot OLED EVF – a resolution that’s exceeds the 3.6-million-dot EVF units you get on Nikon’s Z-series cameras and even the 4.4-million-dot EVF on the Leica SL.

With a 10.000:1 contrast ratio, minimum lag time of 0.005secs and refresh rate of 60fps that can be increased to 120fps, it displays a sensationally sharp and accurate view to the point you’re left wondering if it’s possible for EVFs to get any better. The default magnification (0.78x) can be reduced to 0.74x and 0.7x using the V-Mode button for users of glasses who may struggle to view the corners of the frame and there’s no viewfinder blackout beyond the first frame, making it easier to track and follow fast and erratic subjects during a high speed continuous burst.

The 3.2in, 2.1-million-dot touch screen is a slim unit and doesn’t protrude too much at the rear. Being the triaxial tilting type, it’s designed to withstand rugged professional use and doesn’t block any of the ports at the side in any tilted position. It’s very similar to the type of three-way screens we’ve seen before on Fujifilm’s premium X-Series cameras and with a press of a button at the side it’s possible to pull it out and tilt it to aid with high and low angle shots in the portrait format.

The panel is sensitive to light touches, letting you navigate through the new two-tier menu system quickly and precisely. The same can be said for reviewing images in playback. A double tap of the screen takes you to 2x-magnified view, with the rear dial allowing you to zoom up to 16x magnification.