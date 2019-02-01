Panasonic Lumix S1R review

Panasonic Lumix S1R: L-mount lenses

It’s early days for the S-series. Although Panasonic only currently offers three lenses, comprising the Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4 (£2,299), Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 O.I.S (£1749) and Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 MACRO O.I.S (1,299), we can expect many more S-series lenses based on the Leica L-mount to arrive in the coming months and years.

The beauty of the ‘L-Mount’ Alliance’ is that photographers have the flexibility to mix and match Panasonic, Leica or Sigma cameras with L-mount lenses from each manufacturers product portfolios. Sigma has been forthcoming with their plans to support the L-mount, making it known that 11 of their primes from its high-quality ‘Art’ line will be optimised to work with L-mount cameras such as the S1R, covering focal lengths from 14mm to 135mm. As well as these lenses, Sigma will also make a new mount adapter (MC-21). This will allow Sigma SA mount and Canon EF mount lenses to be used with L-mount cameras. Better still, it’ll work with the auto crop function, enabling APS-C format lenses to be used with a full frame sensor too.

While the L-mount might not be supported by the wide range of lenses that other full frame mirrorless systems offer at present, the future of the S-series and L-mount certainly looks bright.