Panasonic Lumix G90 review

Panasonic Lumix G90: Verdict

We liked the Lumix G80 a lot when we reviewed it in 2016. Panasonic has made a good camera even better with the G90 by filtering down core features from the excellent Lumix G9 and packaging them inside a smaller and lighter body. The jump in resolution from 16MP to 20MP is the standout improvement for stills photographers, while the V-Log L Photo Style, headphone socket, slow motion settings and unlimited record time will be appreciated by movie makers who’d like a good video spec for considerably less money than they’d spend on the Panasonic Lumix GH5.

Despite not having quite the same retro appeal as Fujifilm or Olympus models, the G90’s SLR-like styling and revised button layout makes it one of the best mirrorless cameras at its price point from a handling perspective. It lacks a joystick and the same solid feel you get from the Fujifilm X-T30, but the sizeable grip makes it nicer to hold with telephoto lenses. The default setup can be easily reconfigured using the numerous function buttons and the Wi-fi/Bluetooth connectivity options work brilliantly with Panasonic’s Image App, which has no lag whatsoever in remote control mode.

The hasty focusing in favourable lighting conditions and effective image stabilisation are other areas where the G90 impresses. Image quality is as good as you get on the Lumix G9, although at £899 for the body alone (the Lumix G9 costing £999 with cash back at the time of writing), it does feel a tad overpriced at launch. Those who’d like a more muscular body, informative top plate display, 6K photo modes, high-resolution mode, dual card slots for backup, a larger battery and a joystick will find the Lumix G9 offers better value for £100 more. The Lumix G80, which is available to buy from new for £499 (body only) is also a bit of a bargain.

To sum up, the Panasonic Lumix G90 is a very likeable mirrorless camera. When the cash back deals for the G9 end and the G90’s price drops, I can see it being a popular choice with those who’d like to own a lightweight, feature-packed and highly capable Micro Four Thirds camera for shooting great stills or recording high-quality video.