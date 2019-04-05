Panasonic Lumix G90 review

Panasonic Lumix G90: Image quality

Our lab results tell us that the G90’s 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor puts in a respectable performance, which matches our results recorded by the Panasonic Lumix G9. Noise is controlled very well at lower sensitivities, with fractionally more detail being able to be squeezed out of the G90’s raw files than its respective JPEGs. Those challenged by low-light scenarios can confidently push to ISO 1600 and ISO 3200 when required, but by ISO 6400 image degradation is much more noticeable. Resolution figures from our raw files show that it’s capable of resolving 3000l/ph up to ISO 3200.

Panasonic Lumix G90: Resolution

JPEG images captured at the lowest native sensitivity setting of ISO 200 are capable of resolving up to 3,200l/ph, dropping slightly to 3,000l/ph by ISO 1600. Studying our results from the G90’s raw files tells us 3,300l/ph is resolved at ISO 100, while ISO 6400 produces a figure of 2,800l/ph. The highest native setting of ISO 25,600 registered a figure of 2,200l/ph for JPEGs and 2,400l/ph for raw images.

From the crops below, multiple the number beneath the line by 200 to calculate the resolution in lines per picture height.

Panasonic Lumix G90: ISO and Noise

Luminance noise starts to creep into images around ISO 800, but detail remains well preserved at this setting. A slight reduction in detail is obvious at ISO 1600 and ISO 3200, with increased noise being observed in the latter under close inspection. Those who regularly push up to ISO 3200 and ISO 6400 will want to shoot in Raw and apply noise reduction during post processing to reach the best results at these settings. Push beyond to ISO 12,800 and ISO 25,600 and you get a noticeably noisy look to images, so these should only be dialled in as a last resort.