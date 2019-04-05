Panasonic Lumix G90 review

Panasonic Lumix G90: Viewfinder and screen

The specification of the G90’s electronic viewfinder hasn’t changed and it’s the same 2.36-million-dot OLED unit that was previously used on the G80. The display speed can be set to 60fps or 30fps and as EVF’s go, it’s a good example. It displays a huge amount of information, including electronic levels and a live histogram, albeit not at the same 3,680-million-dot resolution as the Lumix G9.

On bright sunny days, where reflections can play havoc with reviewing images on the rear screen, it’s convenient being able to hold the viewfinder up to your eye for a clearer view. Zooming into images to analyse sharpness revealed it takes a split second for images to render sharp, but this happens so quickly that it’s unlikely to frustrate or slow you down.

Below the EVF you’ll find a fully articulated 3in, 1,040k-dot touch screen in the 3:2 aspect ratio. Shoot in the native 4:3 aspect and the full width of the screen isn’t used, meaning you do get black strips down either side of the image. The responsiveness of the touch panel is superb and with the lightest of touches users can access the screen-based Fn buttons, creative modes, touch shutter and exposure compensation from the icons that line the right side.

The touchscreen is also great for precisely navigating through the menu, personalising the My Menu with frequently used settings and swiping through and inspecting shots in playback mode using the same kind of finger gestures you’d use on a smartphone. Spraying the screen with water to simulate raindrops didn’t affect the sensitivity or response in any way.

There were occasions on test when the screen feed suddenly disappeared, but this was due to the sensitive EVF eye sensor being triggered accidentally. To prevent screen interruptions users may wish to turn the LVF/MON Auto setting off using the Fn3/LVF button.