Panasonic Lumix G90 review

Panasonic Lumix G90: Live View Composite mode

We’ve seen Live View Composite modes on other cameras before, but this is the first time we’ve seen it featured on a Panasonic camera. It’s intended for those who enjoy shooting long exposures at night with moving elements – traffic trails, fireworks and star trails in the night sky being a few different examples.

To use Live View Composite mode you’re first required to enter manual mode and then rotate the shutter speed past Bulb mode to the Live Composite (LC) setting. This unlocks Live View Composite from the G90’s main menu where you get the option to set the initial exposure time from 1/2sec to 60sec, with ISO and aperture being set in the usual way.

After the camera has captured a black frame for noise reduction, a further press of the shutter starts the exposure. As the screen refreshes each time a new image is captured, you can watch any brighter pixels from subsequent images build up on the first image until you’re happy with the result. Exposures can be up to 3 hours and to stop any additional images being taken you simply press the shutter button again.

Like any new mode you’re unfamiliar with it can take a few attempts before you’re fully confident using it. One of the best ways of looking at Live View Composite is it being similar to shooting a sequence of images before merging all the shots together in Photoshop using the lighten blending mode.