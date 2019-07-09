Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II review

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II: My Menu

Having the option to configure your own personalised menu from the My Menu isn’t new, however it’s a highly useful feature to have and can prevent wasting time navigating the main menu to find the same settings time and time again. By gathering together your most commonly used items in one place, you can speed up your setup, which could be the difference between getting a great shot and not.

Users can register up to six items in the My Menu, reorder the position of those chosen and rename the tab to something more memorable. If more than one person is going to be using the camera, there’s the option to create separate tabs for different users up to a maximum of five.

Another idea is to setup different tabs for different genres, landscape, portrait, action and so on. It’s worth remembering that many of the settings you can register to a tab in My Menu are also available directly from the G5 X Mark II’s Quick Menu.