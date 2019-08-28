Canon EOS 90D review: Viewfinder and Screen

The optical viewfinder, like the 80D, offers 100% frame coverage with 0.95x magnification and -3 to +1 m-1 dioptre correction. Exposure variables are clearly displayed along the bottom and if you head into the viewfinder display options in the menu you can choose to display an electronic level, grid display as well as a Flicker detection warning. Unlike many electronic viewfinders found on mirrorless cameras though, it doesn’t rotate this information when you shoot in the portrait format.

As for the screen, it’s the same 3in, 1040k-dot vari-angle touchscreen we’ve seen on many Canon DSLRs before. It displays a good, clean feed to assist composition and video recording in Live View. Images are well displayed in playback mode too. Colours are faithful and you get four thumbnail views to quickly search through hundreds of images on the memory card. Having the option of pulling the screen out and tilting it to your preferred angle gives it a distinct advantage over a fixed screen when attempting to shoot from low or high angles. Those with observant eyes will also notice the cut out that helps users pull the screen out when it’s folded back into the camera is now positioned at the top corner rather than at the side.

As we’ve become used to on Canon’s most recent DSLRs, the touch screen is very responsive and reacts to the lightest of touches when it’s used to navigate the menus, select different settings or zoom and swipe through images in playback mode. There is the option to increase the sensitivity from standard to sensitive, but it’s hard to decipher a difference between them. If you find the touchscreen more of a hindrance than it is helpful, it can be disabled from the touch control settings.