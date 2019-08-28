Canon EOS 90D review: Connectivity

Wi-Fi connectivity is built into the EOS 90D, offering photographers the freedom to control the camera wirelessly from a smartphone or tablet that’s running Canon’s excellent Camera Connect app. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity to form a permanent connection to a smartphone – a feature previously seen on existing EOS models like the EOS 800D and EOS 77D. It allows your phone to be used as a remote control at any time, without having to mess around setting up a Wi-Fi connection between devices.

The Bluetooth connection can also instruct the camera to fire up its Wi-Fi for when you want to copy images across to your phone, or use full remote control with live view. The auto transfer option, which automatically downloads images taken with the camera to a smartphone connected via Wi-fi works well and you’re given the option to select a reduced image size (1620×1080 pixels) to prevent large size files filling your smartphone too quickly.

Compared to some cameras, the EOS 90D’s connectivity is straightforward and quick to setup. You get an easy connection guide from the home page of the Camera Connect app that walks you through the steps involved.