Viltrox EF-EOS R Auto Focus Mount Adapter review

Andy Westlake tries a budget option for using DSLR lenses on Canon mirrorless cameras

Viltrox EF-EOS R Auto Focus Mount Adapter at a glance:

£45

Fits Canon EOS R cameras

Accepts EF and EF-S lenses

Removeable tripod mount

68mm x 24mm, 92g

www.viltroxstore.com

We’re currently in the middle of an inexorable transition in camera technology from DSLR to mirrorless. This means there are plenty of current DSLR users who’d like to try the latest cameras while still using their existing lens collections. This is where mount adapters come in. They allow DSLR lenses to be used on mirrorless bodies, ideally while retaining crucial functionality such as electronic aperture control, autofocus and image stabilisation.

For Canon users, electronic adapters are available for most mirrorless mounts, allowing their EF lenses to be used on Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Micro Four Thirds or L-mount cameras. But these often work in a somewhat patchy fashion, especially with regards to autofocus. To maintain full functionality, the best option is clearly to use Canon cameras, which now effectively means the RF mount. (It’s difficult to see any real future for the older APS-C EOS M system.)

Canon makes its own Mount Adapter EF – EOS R for using EF lenses on RF bodies, which costs £119. But the firm has been notoriously incapable of keeping supply up with demand, with the adapter often being out of stock for extended periods. This is only likely to get worse following the launch of the EOS R7 and R10 APS-C models.

Viltrox’s offering costs less than half the price of the Canon version, which means it’s much less expensive than any cross-brand adapters, too. You might think that at this price, the adapter would be shoddily made, but that’s really not the case. The front and rear mounts, external skin and tripod food are all metal, while the inner structure is plastic. Lenses mount and dismount smoothly, without any excess play when they’re in place. The same can be said of fitting the adapter to the camera body. However, it’s worth noting that Viltrox makes no claim for any weather-sealing.

Viltrox EF-EOS R Auto Focus Mount Adapter: Key features

Instructions: The user manual is poorly translated and illustrated, while including some confusing and incorrect advice. It’s best ignored.

The user manual is poorly translated and illustrated, while including some confusing and incorrect advice. It’s best ignored. Lens mount: Both Canon and third-party EF-mount lenses can be used, with index marks for EF and EF-S optics. A sliding switch on the side releases the lens

Both Canon and third-party EF-mount lenses can be used, with index marks for EF and EF-S optics. A sliding switch on the side releases the lens Camera mount: The adapter fits onto Canon’s RF-mount R-series mirrorless cameras, both full-frame and APS-C

The adapter fits onto Canon’s RF-mount R-series mirrorless cameras, both full-frame and APS-C Box contents: You get the mount adapter, front and rear caps, and a hex key for removing the tripod mount

One welcome feature is a tripod mount foot, which isn’t found on the Canon equivalent. It’s removable, which is handy when using a camera with a vertical grip, but rock-solid when bolted in place. Although it’s not advertised as such, I found it fits securely onto tripods with Arca-Swiss type clamps, which is always handy.

I tested the Viltrox adapter using a range of Canon and Sigma lenses of various vintages with the EOS R3, and found that they all worked as expected, without any operational glitches. In a way, this is to be expected, as the adapter doesn’t have to translate the lens control instructions between different brands’ operational languages.

Viltrox EF-EOS R Auto Focus Mount Adapter: Our Verdict

The Viltrox EF-EOS R adapter provides a low-cost option for Canon users, which is decently made and certainly appears to do its job well. I’d still probably trust the Canon adapter more for demanding uses, for example with large lenses. But for those who’d prefer a more affordable option, it’s well worth a try.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.