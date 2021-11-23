Andy Westlake tries out a roller case that converts into a shoulder bag

Vanguard Veo Select 42T at a glance:

£179.99

Holds two gripped cameras and up to eight lenses

Pockets for 10in tablet and 15in laptop

External tripod attachment

Measures 42 x 25 x 45.5 cm (external)

When you need to travel with a lot of kit, roller cases can be a great solution. Most of those designed for photographers take the form of upright, front-opening suitcases, but the Vanguard Veo Select 42T is rather different. It adopts a lower pilot-case style design, has a second top opening for quick access to your kit, employs four wheels rather than two, and comes with a detachable shoulder strap.

Measuring 45.5cm in height, 42cm across and 25cm deep, this case is designed to meet carry-on limits, at least for the more generous airlines. Its four-wheel design lets you keep it close beside you while walking, but means you don’t get quite as much carrying capacity as 2-wheel case of the same size. Even so, its 37cm x 33cm x 16cm internal space will swallow a substantial amount of kit.

Vanguard Veo Select 42T key features:

Shoulder strap This offers ample adjustment and has a thick shoulder pad, but there’s nowhere specific to stow it in the bag

This offers ample adjustment and has a thick shoulder pad, but there’s nowhere specific to stow it in the bag Tripod holder A foldaway ‘bucket’ style holder is found on one side, with the tripod secured by a second strap. Alternatively, one can be strapped on top

A foldaway ‘bucket’ style holder is found on one side, with the tripod secured by a second strap. Alternatively, one can be strapped on top Handle The sturdy four-section telescopic handle reaches a height of over a metre and is released by a push-button lock

The sturdy four-section telescopic handle reaches a height of over a metre and is released by a push-button lock Rain cover A separate waterproof cover is included, but it’s an extremely tight fit and can’t be used with the shoulder strap

One major selling point is that the bag will accept two gripped full-frame cameras side-by-side. It’s also deep enough to take sizeable telephoto lenses. You can fit in a good array of extra lenses, too, along with other accessories such as flashguns, chargers and hard drives.

There’s plenty of scope for rearranging the dividers to accommodate your kit, or to fit in personal items alongside. In the fold-down front lid you’ll find a dual slip pocket that’ll hold a 15in laptop (or 16in MacBook Pro) and a large tablet. There are also a couple of large flat pockets inside the top lid, but no other internal organisation.

Various neat touches are dotted around the bag. The front flap has adjustable straps to limit how far it will fold down, and like the top opening, it’s secured by a lockable dual-pull zip. On the back, there’s a business card-sized window for your contact details. A tripod holder on one side can be stowed away when not in use, while a stretchy water bottle pocket is found on the other.

As we’ve come to expect from Vanguard, the bag is made to an impressively high standard, with plenty of padding to protect your valuable kit. The telescopic handle feels nice and robust, and the wheels roll and rotate smoothly. Both the shoulder strap pad and the top carrying handle are large and well-padded, making it comfortable to handle fully-laden.

The ability to haul the bag over your shoulder when necessary is useful, for example when you need to lug your kit across uneven ground. Just be aware that the bag is somewhat on the large side to do this regularly. It’s also much more comfortable to carry with the handle on the outside, rather then pressing up against your side or back.

Alternative Vanguard Veo Select wheeled models

Vanguard also makes a couple of larger roller cases in the Veo Select range, both of which convert to backpacks. The main difference between them is that the 55BT has four wheels and costs £239.99, while the 59T (£249.99 ) has two. Like the 42T, they’re available in either black or green.

Vanguard Veo Select 42T: Our Verdict

The Vanguard Veo Select 42T is one of the most affordable roller cases available, but it doesn’t feel in any way cheap. This is a good-sized and well-designed bag with plenty of neat touches. It’s a great option for the travelling photographer.