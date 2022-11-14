Lowel Ego LED light review

Andy Westlake tries out a desktop light for photo and video work

Lowel Ego LED light at a glance:

£150

Bi-colour LED desk light

2700 – 6300K colour temperature

Mains powered

44.1 x 43.2 x 8.9cm

Lowel website | Tiffen UK Shop

For many photographers, LED-based continuous lighting has now overtaken flash as the first choice for supplementary illumination. Not only can you see the effects in real time, but usually you can also adjust both the brightness and colour temperature to complement your subject. As with flash, while small battery-powered on-camera units are available, you’ll get nicer results from larger lights.

Billed as “the first production light attractive enough to hide in plain sight”, the Lowel Ego LED is a bi-colour mains-powered unit that’s designed to be just at home as a desk lamp, as it is illuminating a still-life photo or a video call.

Lowell Ego LED key features:

Power: A small laptop-style mains block plugs into the back, via a proprietary connector with a push-button lock. The kit comes with UK, US and EU cables

A small laptop-style mains block plugs into the back, via a proprietary connector with a push-button lock. The kit comes with UK, US and EU cables Controls: The power switch is located on one side, while the brightness and colour controls are at the back

The power switch is located on one side, while the brightness and colour controls are at the back Adjustable feet: The four feet can be adjusted to accommodate uneven surfaces if necessary

The four feet can be adjusted to accommodate uneven surfaces if necessary Tripod mount: There’s a 3/8in socket in the base for fixing the light to a tripod or stand

This is, in fact, a rather clever design. Its main housing is a softbox approximately 40cm square and 9cm deep front-to-back. This is constructed from two sheets of curved plastic, with a white reflector at the back and a translucent diffuser at the front.

The LED unit itself is housed in the base, pointing upwards into the softbox. This means that you get a good-sized diffuse light with a relatively small footprint. The unit tips the scales at 1.1kg, and as the weight is concentrated low down at the base, it’s surprisingly stable on a small table-top tripod or stand.

Controls are kept to a bare minimum. The power switch is placed on one side of the base unit, while two shiny silver knobs for brightness and colour temperature are hidden away at the back. This results in a clean design, but it does mean that you need to leave clear space on your desk to get at those dials.

There’s no status display, so no way of knowing what values you’ve set. This might annoy those who like their lighting setups to be easily reproducible, but it’s clear Lowell is targeting a more casual audience.

What really matters, though, is the quality of light, and thanks to the size of the softbox, it’s flatteringly diffuse. You also get a decent level of brightness, without the light being dazzling to look at, which makes it a good option for video calls or vlogging.

For photography, with the light set a couple of feet from my subject, I was able to use an exposure of 1/100sec and f/2 at ISO 200, so it’s decently bright for shooting portraits indoors. As for the colour temperature setting, though, I’d avoid using 6500K, as it’s unpleasantly blue. But dial it down a touch and you’ll get more attractive colours, especially skin tones.

Lowel Ego LED: Our Verdict

Overall, the Lowel Ego LED is a somewhat curious product. It’s good for video calls, doubles up nicely as a desk light, and can give decent results for photography. You just have to be prepared to live with its design foibles.

About Lowel

Lowel is an LED lighting specialist that’s part of the US-based Tiffen group. It also makes various LED location lighting products, mainly designed for high-end video work. Other well-known brands within the group include Tiffen filters, Stroboframe flash brackets, Steadicam stabilisers and Domke professional camera bags.

Lead image credit: Lowel

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.