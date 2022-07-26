Kingjoy SolidRock C85 tripod with T30X ball head review

Andy Westlake reports on a hefty, well-made tripod

Kingjoy SolidRock C85 tripod with T30X ball head: At a glance

£569

163.8cm max height

66.8cm folded length

2.65kg weight

30kg rated load

www.kingjoyuk.com

We review tripods of all shapes and sizes, but rarely ones as large as this. Kingjoy is a new entrant to the UK market, with three ‘SolidRock’ carbon fibre models that are each sold either with or without a matching ball head. The C85 is the largest of the trio, and it’s a monster.

This is a four-section carbon fibre tripod that does without a centre column for maximum stability. You might think that his would limit its maximum height, but in fact, it reaches a massive 164cm. I’m about six feet tall, and this tripod places the camera’s viewfinder well above my eye level when it’s fully extended. The main penalty is a much longer folded length than usual, at 67cm. It’s also quite weighty, although perhaps not as much as you’d expect, at 2.65kg.

Kingjoy SolidRock C85 tripod with T30X ball head: Fey features

Friction: A dial inset within the main locking knob adjusts the friction of the ball head

A dial inset within the main locking knob adjusts the friction of the ball head Accessories: A single 3/8 in thread on the central spider allows a magic arm to be attached for holding accessories such as lights or a monitor

A single 3/8 in thread on the central spider allows a magic arm to be attached for holding accessories such as lights or a monitor Arca Swiss: The camera clamp accepts standard dovetail plates and has its own panning mechanism

The camera clamp accepts standard dovetail plates and has its own panning mechanism Carry case: The tripod comes with a large, well-padded case, with both a shoulder strap and carry handles

One notable feature is a levelling base, which is controlled using a large twist lock in the middle of the legs. This lock can be pulled downwards for easier access, which is useful when you’re wearing gloves. No fewer than four large bubble levels on the leg-set, head platform and quick-release clamp aid with getting your kit set up straight and level. This is really handy when shooting landscapes on uneven ground.

The leg sections employ twist locks with O-ring seals for protection against sand or grit. Each leg can be set independently to three different angles, using large semi-automatic levers. The main head lock is likewise large and chunky, which makes the pan locks for the head base and the camera platform look incongruously small and fiddly.

Once set up, this is an impressively stable tripod that gives a totally solid base when fully locked down. It comfortably handled all the kit that I had available to test it, up to a full-frame camera with battery grip and 100-400mm zoom. With no centre column, though, it’s tricky to adjust the tripod’s height; I’d have liked to see scales marked on the lower leg sections for this.

The ball head isn’t the smoothest I’ve ever used, either, which means it can take a bit of fiddling around to set the camera exactly to your desired composition when using a telephoto lens.

Kingjoy SolidRock C85 tripod with T30X: Our Verdict

Kingjoy’s SolidRock C85 is an impressive piece kit, although it’s probably overkill for most photographers. It’s perhaps best suited to landscape photographers shooting with high-resolution cameras, who need a sturdy, reliable support that won’t be fazed by difficult conditions such as wind or sand.

The Kingjoy SolidRock range

Three SolidRock models are available. The smallest C82 is relatively portable, but only extends to 1.2m. It costs £279, or £359 with the matched T20X ball head.

Meanwhile, the medium sized C83 (above) perhaps represents the happy medium, with its 1.38m height. The leg-set costs £299, while the kit with a T30X ball head is £399. Finally, the C85 is available without a head for £449.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.