Kase Soft Filter Bag 100mm review

This is just about the perfect field case for 100mm filter systems, says Andy Westlake

Kase Soft Filter Bag 100mm at a glance:

£37

For 100mm filter systems

Holds ten filters

Front pocket for filter holder

Multiple carrying options

kasefilters.com

If you buy a high-quality 100mm filter holder system, chances are it’ll come with a padded case to hold the holder, polariser, and lens rings. But when it comes to those all-important square filters, you’re usually expected to carry them separately in their individual protective cases, which can add up to considerable bulk. Thankfully Kase has realised this isn’t an ideal solution and has done things differently. The Kase Soft Filter Bag 100mm offers a practical means of carrying your entire filter kit in one convenient package.

I first came across this bag when reviewing the excellent Kase Wolverine K9 100mm filter system. But it’s so good that it merits a standalone review.

So what makes this design stand out from the crowd? Firstly, it holds everything you need in a single, relatively compact case that measures approximately 18 x 14 x 7cm when full. It’s robustly made and provides good protection for your expensive, yet fragile filters, while still making them easy to access.

An adjustable shoulder strap of generous length is supplied, which can be swapped out for a shorter strap that allows the bag to be easily attached to a tripod while shooting. A wrap-around grip on the back is designed to secure it to one of your tripod’s legs, but I find it equally useful for attaching the filter case to the shoulder strap of my main camera bag.

Your filter holder and lens adapter rings simply drop into the front pocket. While this is obviously designed to take Kase’s K9 holder, I’ve found that most other brands will fit, too. There’s space inside the main section of the bag for ten filters up to 100x150mm in size, protected within softly lined pockets.

Each pocket has a little tab so you can mark which filter goes where, with a sheet of pre-printed labels provided in the box. A good-sized top flap provides protection against the elements and tucks neatly out of the way while you’re shooting.

Kase Soft Filter Bag 100mm: Our Verdict

I dislike filter systems that force you to carry multiple cases, and much prefer being able to pick up a single bag that holds everything together. So I’m a big fan of the Kase Soft Filter Bag 100mm. It organises your kit neatly, is very practical to work from, and has space for as many filters as most photographers will probably need. In fact, I like it so much that I bought one myself.

