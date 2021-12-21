Fujifilm Instax Link Wide review

This Bluetooth wireless printer makes gorgeous prints on Instax Wide film. Andy Westlake tries it out

Fujifilm Instax Link Wide at a glance

£129.99

Uses Instax Wide instant film

Available in Ash White or Mocha Grey

Measures 139 x 128 x 33.7 mm

Weighs 340g

www.instax.com

At last, it’s here! That was my reaction when Fujifilm first showed us its new Instax Link Wide. We’ve long admired the firm’s instant film printers, especially when they switched from using a Wi-Fi connection to the more convenient Bluetooth. Now, for the first time, the Instax Link Wide finally uses the firm’s largest instant film format, giving a print area of approximately 6 x 10 cm. That’s more than double the size of Instax Mini, and 60% larger than Instax Square.

Fujifilm Instax Link Wide key features:

Instax Wide format With an image area of 62 x 99 mm and overall size of 85 x 108 mm, this is the firm’s largest instant film. A 20-shot pack costs £17

With an image area of 62 x 99 mm and overall size of 85 x 108 mm, this is the firm’s largest instant film. A 20-shot pack costs £17 Film loading Instax Wide film packs simply drop into the back, underneath a hinged cover that has a sliding latch for security

Instax Wide film packs simply drop into the back, underneath a hinged cover that has a sliding latch for security Power The integrated Li-ion battery is rated to deliver 100 prints per charge, equating to 10 packs of film, and tops up via the Micro USB port

The integrated Li-ion battery is rated to deliver 100 prints per charge, equating to 10 packs of film, and tops up via the Micro USB port Accessories The printer comes with a handy stand to minimise its footprint on a desk. A wrist strap is also provided in the box

Essentially, this printer works in the same way as the excellent Instax Mini Link, but has been made 5cm wider to accommodate the larger film. The only control is a large power button on the front, with multi-coloured LEDs behind it to indicate the printer’s status. The film slots in under a large door on the back.

The device is powered by a built-in Li-ion battery that charges via micro-USB, which means you can use it anywhere. It may not be quite as svelte as its little sibling, but it’s small enough to slip into a bag.

The Instax Link Wide connects to your smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth, and is operated using the eponymous app for iOS or Android. Pairing is quick and uncomplicated, and only needs to be done once. After that, you can just switch on the device and fire off an image to it. A print will pop out a few seconds later and then take a couple of minutes to develop fully.

As well as simple prints, the app includes editable templates for more complex creations, and lets you build collages with a wide choice of layouts. You can even add QR codes to your prints which, when scanned, can either provide a link to a website, display a hidden message, reveal a geographical location, or play back a pre-recorded message or sound.

There’s a choice of Natural or Rich print modes, with the latter auto-adjusting colour, brightness and contrast for punchier results.

Perhaps the best thing about this device is that it’s by far the most practical means of using Instax Wide film, given that the cameras are excessively bulky. But this doesn’t come with a huge increase in price – at launch the Link Wide costs just £10 more than the Mini did, while film works out at 10p more per print at £17 for a pack of 20.

Monochrome film is also on offer, costing £12 for a pack of 10 prints. Not surprisingly, it gives noticeably more neutral prints compared to making black & white images onto the colour film.

Direct Printing from Fujifilm X-S10

It’s also possible to print directly from the Fujifilm X-S10. Initial pairing is straightforward via the camera’s Set Up menu, after which you select images for printing via the Playback menu.

The quality if the prints is every bit as good as when printing from your phone. However it’s rather slower, taking a minute or more from when you start the process to the printer whirring into action, which is disconcerting at first.

Fujifilm Instax Link Wide: Our Verdict

With the Instax Link Wide, Fujifilm has taken the winning formula of the Mini Link and literally broadened its appeal. It’s easy to use and produces lovely-looking prints with bright, strong colours. But now, they’re bigger and better than ever.