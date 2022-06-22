3 Legged Thing Punks Trent 2.0 review

Andy Westlake tests an extra-tall, sturdy monopod that can be supplemented by a handy tripod stand

3 Legged Thing Punks Trent 2.0 at a glance:

£79; £119 (Docz2 kit)

2.02m maximum height

60cm folded length

30kg rated load

728g weight

www.3leggedthing.com

3 Legged Thing’s Punks line represents the more affordable end of the firm’s range, but that doesn’t mean it skimps on quality. The Trent 2.0 monopod is a case in point. This sturdy four-section model extends to a remarkable 2 metres, yet only costs £79. Thanks to its magnesium alloy construction – an advance over the aluminium used by its predecessor – it’s also much lighter than you’d expect, at 728g.

At this point, it’s perfectly reasonable to question why you’d ever need such a sizeable stick. I’m around 6 feet tall, which means that I can usually work quite comfortably with a 1.5m monopod. As a result, most of the time I’d happily use Trent 2.0 without even extending its final leg section. But that extra length means that not only does this monopod cater to the tallest of photographers, it can also accommodate situations such as when you’re standing on steps or uneven ground. It’s always got extra in reserve for when you need it.

3 Legged Thing Punks Trent 2.0: key features

Connector: There’s a standard 1/4in thread for fixing to a camera or lens, with a sprung 3/8in surround for attaching a head

There’s a standard 1/4in thread for fixing to a camera or lens, with a sprung 3/8in surround for attaching a head Grip: The chunky textured rubber grip provides a particularly secure hold

The chunky textured rubber grip provides a particularly secure hold Feet: The supplied rubber foot can be exchanged with either a metal spike or the excellent Docz2 stabiliser

The supplied rubber foot can be exchanged with either a metal spike or the excellent Docz2 stabiliser Locks: All three twist-locks can be operated in a single movement, making for rapid operation

Normally with camera supports, this kind of height comes with either a significant weight penalty, or a loss of rigidity. But by limiting the design to four sections, 3 Legged Thing has produced a monopod that’s remarkably sturdy, with barely a hint of flex at full extension. Instead, you just have to live with its 60cm folded length. This makes it too big to fit it into carry-on luggage when flying, for example.

If I were buying Trent 2.0, I’d get the kit with Docz2 tripod foot, which costs £120. This simply attaches in place of the standard rubber foot, providing significant extra stability. The three small legs fold way quickly and neatly when you don’t need them, and another rubber foot at the base means you can still use the monopod. A ball joint allows the monopod to be angled relative to the base, and its friction can be adjusted by twisting that foot. The joint can also be locked straight by spinning a bright orange disc.

At a pinch, the Docz2 stand can even be used on its own as a mini table-top tripod.

3 Legged Thing Trent 2.0: Our Verdict

The only real drawback of the 3 Legged Thing Trent 2.0 is its sizeable collapsed length, so If you definitely don’t need its sheer height, a smaller model may be preferable. Otherwise, if you shoot a lot with heavy telephoto lenses, but need the mobility of a monopod, it offers a unique combination of height, strength and value.

Also consider

If you don’t need the sheer size of Trent, take a look at 3 Legged Thing’s Alan 2.0 monopod. This is a five-section professional carbon fibre model that extends to 148cm, but folds down to just 44cm and weighs 615g. It costs £130 on its own, or £170 in a kit with the Docz2.

