Red Grouse with Ben Hall

24 – 27 August 2023

Location: Yorkshire Dales, UK

Price: £ 1,395 (£ 1,270 for AP Subscribers)

The heather in full flower turns the moorlands of the Yorkshire Dales National Park into a sea of pink, providing the perfect backdrop for capturing striking images of the charismatic Red Grouse. During the workshop we will be spending a lot of time on the moors looking for opportunities to capture the grouse amongst the heather, with the possibility of capturing wider views showing the landscape. Other birds frequent this wild and rugged landscape, too, including wheatears, stonechats and several raptor species.

Award-winning photographer Ben Hall will be on site to help you to improve your photography skills and ensure that you gain the full benefit of this course, in addition to answering any questions you may have during this expedition.

Highlights:

Photograph Red Grouse.

Also see wheatears, stonechats and several raptor species.

Explore the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The landscape with the heather in full flower.

Personal tuition by Ben Hall, including lecture and photo editing workshop.

What’s included?

Accommodation in a shared twin room (£295 single room supplement)

Meals according to itinerary (Breakfast – B, Lunch – L, Dinner – D).

All photoactivities according to the program.

Participation by Ben Hall throughout the workshop.

Workshop, lectures and image editing by Ben Hall.

English-speaking travel host from Zoom Photo Tours.

Hotel and other local taxes.

Travel documents and other travel information.

Excluded: transport to location, personal expenses and travel insurance

You should arrive in Darlington no later than 13:00 August 24 and depart home no earlier than 14:00 on August 27.

Local transportations during the workshop from hotel to photo locations is by your own car.

What should I bring?

A camera

Lenses: we suggest telephoto lenses up to a 500mm, wide-angle lenses like 24-70mm and mid-size lens like 70-200m

A tripod or a monopod

Extra batteriers, chargers etc

Rain cover for the camera

A laptop with image editing software.

A more detailed equipment list will be provided in the information material you will receive prior to the trip.

Itinerary

Day 1 (24/08) – Arrival, lecture and photography

You will arrive to Darlington in the afternoon. Here you will be greeted by Ben Hall and a host from Zoom Photo Tours for our first Red Grouse photo session. During all photo sessions Ben will be available for individual questions. After ending the photo session we will continue to our hotel in Darlington for dinner followed by an inspiring lecture by Ben about Red Grouse photography as well as giving you tips and advice when you are out in the field photographing Red Grouse. (L, D)

Days 2-3 (25-26/08) – Photography, editing and feedback

During the day we will combine photo sessions with photo editing, and a reviewing session for Ben to give his feedback on your photos. When we are out in the field Ben will give plenty of tips and techniques to help you to come away with great images of Red Grouse. He will show you how to shoot from the same level as your subject for more intimate portraits.

This will also throw the foreground and background out of focus, to make them stand out, especially in September when the heather will be in flower, creating a carpet of purple. After our last photo session of the day, we return to the lodge for dinner followed by photo review with constructive image reviews of your photos by Ben. (B, L, D)

Day 4 (27/08) – Morning photography and editing

Our last morning, we will do a last photo session followed by breakfast and photo editing. Ben will instruct you on how to edit your images. After lunch he will appoint the best image of the workshop, which will be presented in Amateur Photographer magazine. (B, L)