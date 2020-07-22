Amateur Photographer 25th July 2020

Highlights include an in-depth feature on how to be more creative around the house, using a range of everyday materials to create some really eye-catching images. There is also…

* A detailed review of the new Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8, which is the smallest, lightest full-frame model in its class. Is it also a lightweight in terms of performance, or a heavy hitter?

* Lightroom is a fantastic program for processing raw files once you get used to it, but the learning curve can be quite steep, and sometimes you don’t want an edit to affect the entire image. Here are 15 key tips to help you fine-tune your shots using the program’s powerful local adjustment tools.

* First look at the Leica M-10 R, a really tasty looking new rangefinder that promises fantastic image quality in a beautifully compact, street photography-friendly form.

Don’t forget to subscribe to save time and money!