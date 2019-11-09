Amateur Photographer 9 November 2019

What’s in AP 9 November

It’s good to share

Your best images from our social media channels

Winter wonderland

Top landscape shooters share top tips for capturing stunning black & white winter landscapes

A room of one’s own

Four photographers (and passionate print makers) tell us what makes their darkrooms unique

Behind the print

Dave Fieldhouse tells us the steps he takes to ensure excellent prints

Win a £5,000 bursary

AP has teamed up with used specialists, MPB, to announce the very first MPB Rising Star Bursary

DIY darkroom essentials

It’s easy to set up your own darkroom. Andrew Sanderson has tips to get you started

Canon EOS 90D

Michael Topham reviews Canon’s latest DSLR

Film stars

John Wade on the unique stereopanocam

Be a Christmas cover star

Your chance to have one of your images on AP’s cover

Legends of photography

The photo story Cowboy Kate has gained cult status over the years, with good reason, writes Oliver Atwell

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

One to Watch

Photo Stories

Join the Club

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Neil Burnell / Getty Images

