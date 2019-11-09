Amateur Photographer 9 November 2019

What’s in AP 9 November
It’s good to share
Your best images from our social media channels
Winter wonderland
Top landscape shooters share top tips for capturing stunning black & white winter landscapes
A room of one’s own
Four photographers (and passionate print makers) tell us what makes their darkrooms unique
Behind the print
Dave Fieldhouse tells us the steps he takes to ensure excellent prints
Win a £5,000 bursary
AP has teamed up with used specialists, MPB, to announce the very first MPB Rising Star Bursary
DIY darkroom essentials
It’s easy to set up your own darkroom. Andrew Sanderson has tips to get you started
Canon EOS 90D
Michael Topham reviews Canon’s latest DSLR
Film stars
John Wade on the unique stereopanocam
Be a Christmas cover star
Your chance to have one of your images on AP’s cover
Legends of photography
The photo story Cowboy Kate has gained cult status over the years, with good reason, writes Oliver Atwell
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
One to Watch
Photo Stories
Join the Club
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Neil Burnell / Getty Images
