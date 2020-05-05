What’s in Amateur Photographer 9 May 2020
7 days
It’s good to share
Capture delicious images
Inbox
The power of living
Photo stories
How to light a potato
Panasonic Lumix Sync
Unsung Hero
Reader portfolio
Join the club
Get your best ever prints
Nikon P950 review
Sigma fp field test
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone test
Tech talk
Legends of photography
COVER PICTURE © Sarit Goffen, Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2020
