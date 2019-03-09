Amateur Photographer 9 March 2019

What’s in AP 9 March
The art of composites
Shoot and combine your images for great creative effects with James Paterson’s masterclass
A mecca for Nikon users
Passionate Nikon users have a mecca in central London – Grays of Westminster
Divisive figure
A range of experts share their thoughts on the work of Martin Parr
When Harry met… Daniel Craig
Harry Borden looks back on a shoot where he broke the ‘rules’ of portraiture
Pilgrim’s progress
Alys Tomlinson talks to Amy Davies about her projects and life since winning the Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Wood for the trees
James Abbott explains how you can capture atmospheric woodland shots with minimum effort
A pause for thought
James Abbott puts the Nikon Z 7 to the test after using the Sony A7R III
Skylum Luminar 3
Rod Lawton gives this all-in-one program a thorough test
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Lone Tree’, 2019, by Scott Hill
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Join the club
Accessories
Tech Talk
