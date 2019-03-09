Amateur Photographer 9 March 2019

What’s in AP 9 March

The art of composites

Shoot and combine your images for great creative effects with James Paterson’s masterclass

A mecca for Nikon users

Passionate Nikon users have a mecca in central London – Grays of Westminster

Divisive figure

A range of experts share their thoughts on the work of Martin Parr

When Harry met… Daniel Craig

Harry Borden looks back on a shoot where he broke the ‘rules’ of portraiture

Pilgrim’s progress

Alys Tomlinson talks to Amy Davies about her projects and life since winning the Sony World Photography Awards 2018

Wood for the trees

James Abbott explains how you can capture atmospheric woodland shots with minimum effort

A pause for thought

James Abbott puts the Nikon Z 7 to the test after using the Sony A7R III

Skylum Luminar 3

Rod Lawton gives this all-in-one program a thorough test

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Lone Tree’, 2019, by Scott Hill

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Join the club

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Chris Lock / Alamy Stock Photo

