Amateur Photographer 9 February 2019

Reader portfolio

We highlight the beautiful composite work of reader Glenys Garnett

Classic lenses on mirrorless

Make the most of your mirrorless camera by using it with classic lenses. Andy Westlake is your guide

Backstage at the BAFTAs

Sarah Lee is tasked with delivering images for this glittering ceremony

Airborne with the Cargopilot

The Cargopilot has enviable access to the skies above us – and it shows in his pictures

One love

James Paterson extols the virtues of the raw editor Capture One and its new Luma Range

Join the club

We look at the innovative work of Click Group Shoots, a recently formed camera club in Leicester

Nikon D3500

Nikon’s latest entry-level DSLR is tried and tested by Audley Jarvis

Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | C

Michael Topham tests Sigma’s portrait prime lens

HDR software

A round-up of six of the best HDR software packages available

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘The Reluctant Bride’ by Christopher Connorton

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham

