Amateur Photographer 9 February 2019

Reader portfolio
We highlight the beautiful composite work of reader Glenys Garnett

Classic lenses on mirrorless
Make the most of your mirrorless camera by using it with classic lenses. Andy Westlake is your guide

Backstage at the BAFTAs
Sarah Lee is tasked with delivering images for this glittering ceremony

Airborne with the Cargopilot
The Cargopilot has enviable access to the skies above us – and it shows in his pictures

One love
James Paterson extols the virtues of the raw editor Capture One and its new Luma Range

Join the club
We look at the innovative work of Click Group Shoots, a recently formed camera club in Leicester

Nikon D3500
Nikon’s latest entry-level DSLR is tried and tested by Audley Jarvis

Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | C
Michael Topham tests Sigma’s portrait prime lens

HDR software
A round-up of six of the best HDR software packages available

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘The Reluctant Bride’ by Christopher Connorton

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk

 

