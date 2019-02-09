Amateur Photographer 9 February 2019

What’s in AP 9 February 2019
Reader portfolio
We highlight the beautiful composite work of reader Glenys Garnett
Classic lenses on mirrorless
Make the most of your mirrorless camera by using it with classic lenses. Andy Westlake is your guide
Backstage at the BAFTAs
Sarah Lee is tasked with delivering images for this glittering ceremony
Airborne with the Cargopilot
The Cargopilot has enviable access to the skies above us – and it shows in his pictures
One love
James Paterson extols the virtues of the raw editor Capture One and its new Luma Range
Join the club
We look at the innovative work of Click Group Shoots, a recently formed camera club in Leicester
Nikon D3500
Nikon’s latest entry-level DSLR is tried and tested by Audley Jarvis
Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | C
Michael Topham tests Sigma’s portrait prime lens
HDR software
A round-up of six of the best HDR software packages available
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘The Reluctant Bride’ by Christopher Connorton
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham
